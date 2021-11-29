Small ulcers or patches on the skin could be a symptom of this annoying, long-to-treat infection

There are symptoms that hide diseases that are difficult to notice well in advance. Some of these are confused with transient ailments. Others initially manifest themselves so mildly that they don’t even pay attention to them. For example, this is the case with this cat-transmitted disease. Today, however, it will be this strange disease spread by a bacterium.

In fact, small ulcers or spots on the skin can be a symptom of this annoying, long-to-treat infection. It is a sexually transmitted infection, the third in the world for cases. Because it develops at different times and stages, people often don’t realize they’ve contracted it.

This is why it is important to understand the symptoms from the earliest developments. In this article we find out what disease it is thanks to the guidelines of the Istituto Superiore della Sanità. In addition, we will understand how to notice the symptoms of the first stage of infection.

How it is transmitted

The disease we are talking about today is syphilis. It is transmitted through protected and unprotected sexual intercourse, and through the exchange of blood. There are cases when the pregnant mother suffering from syphilis transmits the disease to the newborn baby. In some cases, the infected fetus can even die.

As for sexual intercourse, they can be of any type. Heterosexuals, homosexuals, vaginal, oral or anal, all have the same risk of infection.

We have seen that syphilis develops in several stages. The first of them is very important for diagnosing the disease in time. From the moment of contagion, the Treponema pallidum bacterium can remain in incubation for up to 90 days. It first occurs with small ulcers that appear in various parts of the body. They can usually be found on the genitals, in the mouth and throat and on the anus.

They come in a circular shape, have a hard consistency and are dark red in color. The ulcer may not cause any pain and this makes it more difficult to notice its presence. In about 3-6 weeks these ulcers disappear on their own.

The second phase follows, characterized by the appearance of pink specks of an imprecise shape. These appear on the torso and more frequently on the hands and arms. In this stage, called secondary syphilis, the lymph nodes can swell and hurt. At this point, you may have a fever, sore throat and bone pain like a normal flu. In the article we will not talk about the subsequent stages, precisely because the combination of all the symptoms previously described may be sufficient to make us alarm. Since the diagnosis is made through a serological test, it is good to consult your doctor.

