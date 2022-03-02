Smarg, shimmering stone dragon in Elden Ring: How to defeat it and rewards

Elden Ring will make us face a good number of bosses throughout its history. One of them is Smarg, Dragon of Shimmering Stonewhich we will face in North Liurnia.

Smarg, shining stone dragon, strategies and how to defeat it

vulnerable to: ???

??? Strong against: ???

??? Dropped Items: Runes x14,000, Dragon Heart.

It should be noted that, although Smarg will face us compulsorily, it is not necessary to defeat him, if you do not want. You can go after him as soon as he gets up, approach the islets, take the Academy Glowstone Key and Escape like a rat But if you were to do that, you wouldn’t be here, right?

The fight with Smarg is very similar to Argheel: tail sweeps, wing swipes, and bites. The main difference the thing is Smarg much more favors moving away and use his breath of fire for magic damage. It also has the ability to fire aimed magical projectiles, so they will follow you no matter how much you move. Our advice is that wait for it to move away and seek partial cover, so that you can lean out to shoot arrows at the body while the flames collide with the column or obstacle you are using. When he gets too close, use Torrentera to switch positions and repeat until he’s downed.