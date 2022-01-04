Smart banks survive the pandemic. And now they challenge the old institutions

Sean Gallup via Getty Images BERLIN, GERMANY – AUGUST 30: A man with a smartphone walks past a billboard advertising German internet bank N26 on August 30, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. BaFin, the German finance sector authority, has since 2019 repeatedly warned N26 to improve its vulnerability to fake account openings that are being used for money laundering and has more recently appointed a special inspector to investigate the bank. N26 is seeking to soon launch an initial public offering. (Photo by Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

Since they arrived on the market at the beginning of the decade, they are upsetting the traditional banking landscape. In 2019, according to an analysis by Exton Consulting, 70 were born. One every five days. Their offers are focused on individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, through a variety of digital tools made available to them: remittances, money transfers, utility payments, personal finance management apps. All online. All with a click. They are banks, but without branches. They ‘attack’ a specific segment of banking customers, previously loyal to traditional institutions – the physical ones – through more convenient and customized offers and products. And, thanks to technology, easier to use.

“What do you think we are? A bank?” playfully, but not too much, reads a billboard for Current in the New York subway. Current is just one of the hundreds of neo-banks that have sprung up in the last ten years in the four corners of the planet. Startups that, taking advantage of technological innovation, FinTech, challenge traditional banks by offering customers similar services and products, but simpler to use and often with reduced costs. All on the Internet. Until 2020, with Covid, they were the phenomenon disruptive of the moment in the banking sector. The lockdowns and the arrest of consumption and trade, surprisingly, had affected them more than traditional banks, putting their race in crisis. But in 2021, the resurrection: now Monzo, N26, Nubank, Revolut and company run like never before. Or at least in terms of market value. The incumbent institutes, however, those of the ‘good and old’ branch, did not stand by.

Customers of the good and old branches, but not only. Because the neo-banks represent the gateway into the financial system for generation Z, the age group, as we have already seen on the pages of this newspaper, less banked. The so-called Zoomers, born after 1995, are the first not to be interested in opening old-fashioned banking positions. What they are looking for are hyper-customized solutions. One, at most two services. And not the full package. It is therefore easy to understand why in recent years these start-up banks – neo-banks, in fact – have had an easy time winning new customers. The incumbents – the traditional banks – had not yet embraced the novelties of the digital revolution.

The problem with neo-banks, however, is that they have focused only on acquiring new customers, without focusing on the sustainability of their business. Without reaching, as often happens to startups in the first years of activity, the profitability necessary to guarantee their existence. When the pandemic hit the world economy like a hurricane in 2020, many expected a definitive consecration of neo-banking. With homebound people increasingly digitized, it felt like a destiny already written. But things turned out differently. As the Exton Consulting analysis tells us, the new players were not prepared to face adverse scenarios over time.

For example, N26 failed to get unemployment benefits in Spain. French and German neo-banks were excluded from the distribution of government support funds. Monzo struggled to efficiently respond to the need for large loan provisions. It’s true: the pandemic has fostered digitalisation in all sectors, including banking. Thus helping the actors who by their nature were born ‘remotely’. However, as the Financial Times recently pointed out, the decision by governments and central banks to inject a robust dose of liquidity into traditional banks to support businesses and households has turned the pandemic into a boomerang for challengers. Thus, the crisis has mainly affected the latter.

In June 2020, the valuation of Britain’s Monzo, which had made glow-in-the-dark credit cards its great workhorse, plummeted from $ 2.6 billion to $ 1.6 billion in one fell swoop. Among other things, forced to lay off 120 employees. A considerable chunk of staff for a digital company. Similar problems for the German N26, which in the first months of the pandemic recorded revenues of 50 million dollars, but in the face of operating losses of almost 90. The problem, for the neo-banks, is that for too many years they have based their their investors’ bets only on acquiring new customers. Without, however, paying attention to the construction of a long-term sustainable business model.

A few months pass, and together with the recovery of the global economy and consumption comes the twist. The 2020 neo-banking crisis turns into a resurrection in 2021. Their race has restarted:

The Brazilian giant Nubank, after its latest IPO, grossed 2.6 billion and reached a valuation of around 41 billion dollars.

Same music for the other major player in this market, the British Revolut, which last summer raised almost a billion, bringing its valuation to a whopping 33 billion dollars.

N26, after the last round of investments, reached a market value of around 9 billion.

The other major British player, Monzo, raised 475 million in new investments, and reached a record share of 4.5 billion in value, the highest ever. A growth of 200% after the previous year’s retreat.

And the speech does not change if we review the golden year of the other challenger banks: the American Chime flies to 25 billion. Starling raised £ 322 million in the spring. The French Lydia has exceeded one billion dollars in value. And the list is still long. According to research by Kpmg, the size of this market will reach 333 billion dollars by 2026, with an average growth of 47% every year.

Death and resurrection of the neo-banks, we said. But the roller coaster isn’t over. In fact, in recent months, hand in hand with the return to growth, anti-money laundering investigations have touched some of the most important players, such as Monzo and Natwest. The German N26, which can now count on seven million customers in more than twenty countries, was joined in May 2021 by a provision of the Berlin regulatory authority in the financial field. The BaFin has in fact appointed a special supervisor, an external firm, to monitor the efforts made by the German FinTech in terms of antimoney-laundering, more difficult to implement in neo-banks, structurally equipped with fewer personnel in charge of carrying out the checks.

The sensational anti-money laundering investigations show that these actors are still in a phase of consolidation. Indeed, according to some observers, in reality the neo-banks ‘make a lot of smoke, but little roast’. For the simple reason that in reality, the digitization of the traditional banking system – also favored by the advent of the neo-banks themselves – is now a certain fact. Indeed, banking giants naturally have more volume and capital, at least on paper, to reap the benefits of the FinTech revolution. Especially when a virtuoso is triggered coopetition.

One day, when even incumbents will offer hyper-customized services designed for the individual and no longer for a range of users or even a generation, it will become difficult to distinguish incumbents and challengers in the banking sector. At that point we will see, as Exton Consulting points out, which neo-banks will have reached the ‘age of majority’ and will be able to start walking on their own legs, making the most of their services.