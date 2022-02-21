Smart cars: how are the new alarms that emit a different sound for each obstacle

The perception of obstacles should not only generate internal alerts, but, especially for electric cars, they should also be external

The systems ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) they are the set of driving assistance devices that are on everyone’s lips when talking about the latest technology applied to the car.

Somehow, are the first concrete step to the self-driving vehiclesince these devices can maintain the lane or correct the driver’s deviations, maintain a distance from other cars, alert the presence of other cars in a blind spot, reverse cross traffic, and detect a pedestrian or obstacle, alert and eventually apply emergency brake.

These alerts are generally visual, either on the driver’s dashboard, or the center screen or rearview mirrors, but some have in addition, a hearing aidwhich alerts with greater intensity, when the risk is greater. When you enter or leave a parking lot, it is when the most interconnected audio and sight act, especially when it comes to a back maneuverwhich is when the driver has less visibility.

Ford’s individual Audible Alert system detects when an obstacle is approaching, and indicates it audibly only with the speaker at that angle and a different sound depending on whether it is a person, bicycle or car.

Ford has begun to evolve these systems with an idea that is as simple as it is practical, which is to provide acoustic guidance to the driver. using the car audio system regardless of connected devices, and separating the use of their speakers. In this way, if the collision hazard is coming from the left rear corner, it will be the left rear speaker the one that emits the warning signal.

However, there an even more witty detailthat only the Artificial intelligence can allow, and that is the detection of the type of obstacle, in order to produce a sound according to it. Thus, if it is a pedestrian, the sound will be footsteps, and if it is a bicycle, it will be one of the classic horns that are placed on them.

Electric cars, by not emitting engine and transmission noise, must generate a sound that makes them perceptible to pedestrians, although only up to 20 km / h

Sound will be key in the future

In another area in which sound plays a leading role, it is in electric cars. There too, technology must provide sounds to contribute to safetyalthough the reason is different. battery powered motors they do not make noise, and therefore the vehicles are silent, at least at low speeds. Who has had the opportunity to be close to one of these vehicles, not only cars but also motorcycles, will surely have been surprised because Suddenly they start without making a sound and go away.

The problem that these cars intrinsically bring with them is that they are not heard on the streetsand that has started to be a problem for generate pedestrian accidents. Since 2019, the European Union regulated a system called AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System), a system that generates sound at less than 20 km/h in electric cars , and which, with its different shades, is the one usually associated with electric cars. That sound so particular that it seems that of a ship of starwars, with some distortion.

Internal and external alerts will contribute to a reduction in pedestrian accidents with electric cars, since not being audible by nature, they may not be perceived

The reason is that today it is common to see many people walking looking at the cell phone, which represents a visual distraction from traffic. And although it seems curious, these pedestrians are more dangerous than blind people, who are constantly paying attention to their surroundings.

Usually, Hearing a car approaching, people instinctively stop to look before crossing a street. From the month of July 2021, entered into force obligation to have AVAS in all new electric cars, with an intensity of sound that must exceed 55 decibels and be below 75 decibels when they are circulating less than 20km/h.

From that speed onwards, the sound is automatically mutedbecause it is understood that will be audible by the noise generated by the tires rubbing against the asphalt. but here it comes another problembecause all the companies that they manufacture tires, they are beginning to develop specific products for electric cars, which are less noisy than conventional ones, since, in the absence of engine and transmission sounds, the buzzing of the wheels is much more audible and even quite annoying for car occupants.

One of the sounds that are heard from electric cars is the friction of the tires with the asphalt, but since this noise is annoying for the passengers, the brands are designing products that have less noise

This noise comes from the drawing and the internal air chamber, so solving it is not an easy task. The drawing of a tire is probably the most complex thing to redesign, because it is a fundamental part of its behavior on a slippery floor, because those gutters are the ones that evacuate water, mud, snow or sand. The air chamberInstead, it is an issue that several manufacturers have solved with a filling of different materialswhich by replacing the air with a kind of sponge, significantly reduced that noise.

The paradigm shift of mobility towards a sustainable future generates these situations, and others that are inevitable, such as the transition period until there are no longer any cars that generate engine noise. In this period of time, when both technologies coexist in the streets, the ambient noise is greater, which is why you probably have to constantly adjust that artificial sound of electric cars, and one should not rule out complement in the streets, which generates sound and visual alerts for the unsuspecting.

