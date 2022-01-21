Smart Concept # 1, the new electric SUV is shown on the road

The new course of Smart will begin with the debut of its new electric SUV. At the 2021 Munich Motor Show, the brand unveiled Concept # 1, a concept car that anticipates the shapes of the new battery-powered SUV. A prototype that shouldn’t differ too much from the production version. The launch of the production model is expected in the course of 2022. Meanwhile, Smart is carrying out development tests on its new electric car. This model has now been paparazzi on the street.
Although the car still appears disguised, spy photos allow you to observe different aspects of the look of the car. It is noted that the differences with the concept car should actually be minimal. The front and rear overhangs remain very short. Although you can’t see the front well, the light clusters appear to be the same as the concept car. The rear also appears substantially identical to that of the prototype that we got to see closely.
The doors, on the other hand, appear “traditional”. The prototype seen in Munich featured rear doors that opened into the wind. The spy photos, on the other hand, show the presence of a central pillar that suggests a more classic but much more practical solution.
Smart’s electric SUV will have a length of 4.29 meters with a wheelbase of 2.75 meters. Therefore, space on board should certainly not be lacking. The new Smart model will rest on the Geely’s SEA platform developed explicitly for electric cars. Daimler, on the other hand, which together with Geely controls Smart, oversaw the design and interior design.
As for the powertrain, there are still no certainties. There is talk of a range of 430-440 km but Smart did not provide accurate information on the engine. However, it seems that Smart’s electric SUV can be offered in multiple versions with engines of different powers and with different battery capacities. All that remains is to wait for the presentation of Smart’s new electric model to find out all the details including the price and the date of arrival at the dealerships.
[Foto spia: CarScoops]