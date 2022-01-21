Smart Concept # 1, the new electric SUV is shown on the road

The new course of Smart will begin with the debut of its new electric SUV. At the 2021 Munich Motor Show, the brand unveiled Concept # 1, a concept car that anticipates the shapes of the new battery-powered SUV. A prototype that shouldn’t differ too much from the production version. The launch of the production model is expected in the course of 2022. Meanwhile, Smart is carrying out development tests on its new electric car. This model has now been paparazzi on the street.

Although the car still appears disguised, spy photos allow you to observe different aspects of the look of the car. It is noted that the differences with the concept car should actually be minimal. The front and rear overhangs remain very short. Although you can’t see the front well, the light clusters appear to be the same as the concept car. The rear also appears substantially identical to that of the prototype that we got to see closely.