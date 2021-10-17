News

Smart contract coming to Bitcoin thanks to Internet Computer From CoinTelegraph

Smart contract coming to Bitcoin thanks to Internet Computer

Dominic Williams, founder and chief scientist of the Dfinity Foundation, announced that he will use his “chain key cryptography” for integration with:

“Internet Computer smart contracts will have access to Bitcoin liquidity, integrating powerful new smart contract features on native BTC addresses, hosted directly on Internet Computer without the need for potentially insecure bridging services.”

Smart contracts on Internet Computers will feature associated BTC addresses, giving direct access to transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain. The purpose of the transaction on the Internet Computer takes two seconds, compared to 40 minutes on Bitcoin. To overcome this problem, the so-called “Bitcoin banks” can be used directly on the Internet Computer, allowing quick transactions of two seconds.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

