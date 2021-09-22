Smart contract coming to Bitcoin thanks to Internet Computer

Dominic Williams, founder and chief scientist of the Dfinity Foundation, has announced that he will use his “chain key cryptography” for integration with Bitcoin:

“Internet Computer smart contracts will have access to Bitcoin liquidity by integrating powerful new smart contract features on native BTC addresses, hosted directly on Internet Computer without the need for potentially insecure bridging services.”

Smart contracts on Internet Computers will feature associated BTC addresses, giving direct access to transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain. The purpose of the transaction on the Internet Computer takes two seconds, compared to 40 minutes on Bitcoin. To overcome this problem, the so-called “Bitcoin banks” can be used directly on the Internet Computer, allowing quick transactions of two seconds.

Earlier this year, the Dfinity Foundation launched a $ 223 million developer program to further support blockchain and smart contract development. The project, launched in 2014, has received financial support from some of the largest crypto companies, including Andreessen Horowitz and Polychain Capital.

This latest project from Dfinity is part of a broader industry initiative to make Bitcoin more accessible for transactions, decentralize finance, and promote the advent of Web 3.0. In January, the open source network Stacks unveiled its vision for smart contracts focused on Bitcoin, using a layer-1 blockchain with a native bridge.

Several other developers are in the process of delivering new applications ahead of Bitcoin’s long-awaited Taproot update, which is expected later this year. The update received tremendous support from mining nodes, ensuring the soft fork will be activated in November.

While Bitcoin hasn’t achieved all the principles of Satoshi Nakamoto’s 2008 whitepaper – namely widespread utility as an electronic payment system – it has emerged as a first-rate alternative asset. Bitcoin reached a total market capitalization of over $ 1 trillion in May, before undergoing a large market correction. Much of this growth is due to growing institutional support.