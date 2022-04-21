Smart Doctor lands in Mexico – El Financiero

In Mexico, it is estimated that 26 percent of the population lacks affiliation to public or private health services and only 2 percent of people have health insurance, according to data from Inegi.

In this environment, the Peruvian telemedicine platform Smart Doctor, whose CEO and co-founder is Christian Riverawill announce this week its arrival in Mexico to offer primary medical care such as general consultation, nutrition, pediatrics and psychology through technology, to company employees and their families.

They tell us that this healthtech closed a pre-seed investment round for 1.5 million dollars that will boost its expansion, and among its objectives is to have 2 thousand companies in Mexico that offer the service to their collaborators.

This injection of capital was achieved through investors from Europe, the United States, Latin America, China and Singapore.

The objective of Smart Doctor is also focused on increasing the productivity of companies. Data from the International Labor Organization (ILO) reveal that the loss of productivity due to employee absences and illnesses is up to 40 percent in organizations.

Currently, the telemedicine platform provides health and wellness to more than 20,000 families in Latin America, representing 33,000 active users.

According to a survey conducted by Statista in 2020, of those people who had presented symptoms of an illness and decided not to see a doctor, 43 percent gave as a reason the unavailability of medical appointments and 23 percent mentioned that couldn’t pay for medicine and consultations, or didn’t have health insurance.

Kaltex goes for debt restructuring after default

In the coming days, one of the largest textile producers in Mexico, Grupo Kaltex, could announce a debt restructuring, after having fallen into default by failing to pay $218 million in bonds due April 11.

Kaltex, who heads Rafael Moises Kalach Mizrahiannounced its intention to restructure its notes over the next few weeks, for which it has hired investment bank Benedetto, Gartland & Company, which will help with the debt restructuring process, including facilitating talks with a group ad hoc of holders of the notes, as well as with external banks and other providers of capital.

Rating agency Standard & Poors has downgraded Kaltex’s rating to “D” on the grounds that the company is likely to make a partial swap offer on disadvantageous terms to its creditors.

Kaltex, which supplies denim and other fabrics to apparel companies including Levi Strauss & Co and Vera Wang, has struggled under the weight of cotton prices, which are at a decade high. Its bonds have sunk to 40 cents on the dollar since mid-February after a second offer to refinance the debt failed. They are now trading for around 60 cents, according to data from Trace.

Open hospital cost data

The Ministry of Economy, which heads Tatiana Clouthier, undertakes an unprecedented effort in the country to make treatment costs in private hospitals more transparent. In a first large package of open data that is already available on the DataMéxico.org page, analysis bases on COVID cases in Mexico have been integrated, which allow the comparison of costs and average hospitalization times by state, as well as by level. hospitable; In addition, the costs of supplies in hospitals can be analyzed, and even the evolution in the cost of some products over time. This effort will allow families to make better decisions and assert their rights as patients and consumers, which in the long run can add to modeling a more transparent hospital market and, in one of those, fairer.

In our country there are different institutions that provide health services; However, the coverage is insufficient for the current need, in addition to factors such as the complexity of access to health services, the distance of the institutions and, above all, the cost that the case of some private hospitals is extremely burdensome for patients. Mexicans.