Smart farming and contractual tools in the CAP Strategic Plan 2023-27

Smart farming and contractual tools will be two of the main interpretations for the future of Italian agriculture in the context of the National Strategic Plan for the implementation of the CAP reform 2023-2027 and which is now being examined by the European Commission. It is possible that the plan between now and June will be perfected with some additions and corrections, the result of the negotiations. However the structure is largely defined and reveals how our country has decided on the one hand a soft and diluted landing over time of the process of convergence of securities values ​​and on the other hand to calibrate the environmental intervention on some specific sectors, such as animal husbandry and olive growing.

In any case, the impacts on some portions of our agriculture, in particular those companies with securities whose value is now above the national average, will not be negligible. This issue was discussed today during a live streaming from Bologna at the event “New Pac and possible impacts on Italian agriculture: how the main regulatory changes fit into the framework of the national production structure” organized by Nomisma, in collaboration with Philip Morris Italia and with the scientific contribution of the Food Trend Foundation and the participation, among others, of the undersecretary for agricultural policies Gian Marco Centinaio and the European parliamentarian Paolo De Castro who moderated the meeting as president of the Scientific Committee of Nomisma.

Furthermore, it was argued how central to the national strategy is the issue of risk management which, never as in this program, will count on substantial resources and new tools. About 3 billion euros to support risk management tools and the creation of the first national mutual fund to cover catastrophe risks, the frequency and intensity of which has increased over the last few years.

For the first time, Member States enjoyed some significant degrees of freedom in the definition of resources and in the selection of mechanisms for disbursement of direct payments. The main choices of Italy, matured in the context of a partnership table that involved the regions and the economic and social partners, were aimed at achieving two major objectives: that of rebalancing the distribution of resources and strengthening the green architecture of the CAP. With regard to the first objective, Italy has decided to maintain the securities system, allocating 1.678 billion euros annually to basic support. In their recalculation, this translates into a decrease of 47% compared to the 3.168 billion euros disbursed in favor of basic payments and greening in 2020.

Several interventions were made to redistribute resources from the highest to the lowest titles. For the value of the securities, a maximum ceiling of 2,000 euros has been set from 2023. At the same time, the path of convergence continues: in 2026 all the securities will reach a value at least equal to 85% of the national average value (167.19 euros) . The higher stocks will therefore be subject to a progressive reduction in four steps, with a “stop loss” of 30%. Through the redistributive support, approximately 349 million euros will be disbursed to smaller farms (support is allowed up to a maximum area of ​​14 hectares, for farm sizes of less than 50 hectares).

Finally, the coupled aid is confirmed which, with a budget of 454 million euros per year, will affect cereals (durum wheat and rice), some industrial crops (sugar beet and tomato for processing), oilseeds and legumes (except for soy), citrus and olive trees, as well as animal husbandry.