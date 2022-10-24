smart life; Space biological horror for HalloweenHalftime

paul antonio lopez

Do you want to feel true desolation watching a movie? there are horror tapes that use speedy images to scare us, which is not bad, but there are films that base their fear on the careful construction of an ideais the case of the film that we bring, here all the details.

Today we recommend Life: smart life, a tape that reminds us that there is still much we don’t know and that we hardly suspect, as humans we should not underestimate.

Synopsis

The crew members of the International Space Station are about to make humanity’s most important discovery; the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As the investigation progresses, the living form shows that it is not just any biological organism and unleashes an unexpected horror.

Director and Cast

Director

This play was directed by daniel espinosawho has movies to his credit: Morbius 2022, Life: Intelligent Life 2017, Protecting the Enemy 2012, Hidden Crimes 2015, Easy Money 2010, Easy Money 2 2012 and Babylonsjukan 2004.

Distribution

The cast includes figures such as Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan ReynoldsHiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, Olga Dykhovichnaya.

Where to SEE Life: Smart Life

An unmissable film that explores a terrifying possibility and that I am sure will keep you attentive, I also assure you that the ending will end up causing you a outburst of emotions difficult to control.

You can see it by payment at Amazon Prime Video 95.00 pesos and in AppleTV for 50.00 pesos.

