Smart meters will replace traditional electricity meters: what the process will be like

As part of the energy transition process that began with Law 1715 of 2014, a new measure will be taken that affects all Colombian homes. The Government will implement an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). This means that the old light meters in homes will be replaced. It is important to mention that it is a project that has been planned since 2020, but until two years later the final order was given for the transition to take place.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Mines, the new energy measurement devices bring with them the fusion of communication systems and technological advances with the traditional function of the meter: “It allows bidirectional communication with the users of the electric energy service. This infrastructure integrates hardware (advanced meters, measurement management centers, routers, concentrators, antennas, etc.), software, architectures and communications networks, which allow the operation of the infrastructure and the management of the energy distribution system data. electricity and energy consumption measurement systems”.

Being an advance and an important update in the country, the Government points out that this will bring some benefits such as: facilitating the reading of consumption, since it will be carried out remotely; improves the relationship and communication with users; facilitate obtaining information on the status of the distribution network and identification of faults; contribute to improving service quality indices in the distribution network, since they will be done remotely; facilitate the processes of cutting and reconnecting users, and the reduction of non-technical losses due to fraud and manipulation of meters.

As every process has a cost, this would have to be assumed by the consumer. That is the households that make the change must pay the cost of acquiring and installing the advanced meter and the network operator has the duty to deliver the traditional meter that is uninstalled to the user who appears as the owner of the associated service.

Meanwhile, the energy company must inform consumers, three months in advance, that this process must be carried out. There are two options, the person can make all the change on their own or ask the company to carry out the process. But if after two months the client has not expressed himself in this regard, the replacement will be announced by the network operator and the user will have to bear the cost. In this specific case, the social stratum will not influence, but the law is applied in the same way for everyone.

It should be noted that this will not affect billing, it will only make the measurement process faster: “The implementation of smart meters, the reading of the measurement will be carried out remotely, that is, without the need for any technical staff to read the energy consumption data in person. Physical invoices will continue to exist unless the user accepts that they arrive in digital form”said the Ministry.

