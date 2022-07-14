Smart textiles that detect the movements made by the user

Can you imagine a yoga mat capable of detecting your movements? A sock that controls the pressure in the foot of a patient with diabetes to prevent the formation of ulcers? A smart shoe that knows with what part of the foot and with what pressure you hit a ball?





Now him MIT, Massachusetts Institute of Technologyhas announced the creation of intelligent textiles capable of perceiving the user’s posture and movementsperfectly adjusted to the body and with multiple applications for the world of prosthetics and regenerative medicine, health monitoring or interdisciplinary research.





The discovery of multi-layer knitted textiles, which have been called 3DKnITS, start from the discovery of a special kind of plastic thread, slightly melted with heat in a process called thermoforming. Thanks to it, the precision of the pressure sensors woven into the material has been greatly improved.





To integrate them, use a digital knitting machine that interweaves layers of fabric with rows of standard, functional thread. Multi-layer knit fabric is made up of two layers of conductive yarn fabric sandwiched around a ‘piezoresistive’ fabric, which changes its resistance when squeezed. Thus, the machine creates a pressure sensor when the functional fibers cross.





Baptized as 3DKnITS or 3D fabrics, they consist of a multi-layer knitted fabric that combines standard and functional yarns





One of the main advantages of its manufacturing process, which takes advantage of the aforementioned digital fabric technology, is that facilitates rapid prototyping and large-scale manufacturing.





“With digital weaving there is freedom to design your own patterns and integrate sensors within the structure itself, so that it becomes uniform and comfortable, and can develop based on the shape of the body,” he explains. Irmandy Wicaksono, research assistant at the MIT Media Lab.





SMART TEXTILES FOR REHABILITATION AND HEALTH CARE





The applications that these smart fabrics have for the world of health, orthopedic sports medicine or rehabilitation they are practically endless: from the production of smart shoes that monitor the step of someone who learns to walk again after an injury, to socks that control the pressure in the foot of a diabetic person, preventing ulcers.





In fact, from MIT they created a smart shoe and mat, with its corresponding hardware and software system to measure and interpret data from pressure sensors in real time. The machine learning system predicted yoga movements and postures performed by an individual standing on the smart textile mat with 99% accuracy.





They also devised a system displaying pressure sensor data as a heat map– Images feed machine learning model trained to detect posture, pose or movement: In addition to yoga poses, the smart mat identified whether the person was walking, running or doing push-ups with 99.6% accuracy.





In addition, they used a circular knitting machine to create a Form-fitting smart textile shoe with 96 pressure-sensing points spread throughout the 3D fabric. The shoe was able to measure the levels of pressure exerted on different parts of the foot when kicking a soccer ball, a key finding in revolutionizing the world of prosthetics with smart textile linings.





The next steps will be to tests with smart textiles outside the laboratory to check how conditions such as humidity or temperature affect the sensors, in addition to improving the current technique.

