Smart thermostat tado on offer: price and discount

The increases in gas and electricity prices in recent months risk giving a strong shock to the finances of Italian families. According to some estimates gas bills could grow by 30%, while for those of energy the expected increase is around 20%. In this scenario, smart home devices are becoming increasingly important: they allow you to keep e optimize consumption and to reduce the costs incurred in the bill.









Smart thermostats like the tado they are invaluable allies in the fight against domestic energy waste. Thanks to their smart features, they allow you to set the ideal temperature for your home and activate the heating remotely with your smartphone. Tado smart thermostat is in offer on Amazon’s early Black Friday and can be purchased with a 40% discount at its historic low. In short, a promotion not to be missed: not only will you save on the price of the device, but it will also be possible to optimize consumption and cost of the energy bill.

Tado smart thermostat: features and functionality

Easily installed in place of the analogue thermostat at home, tado smart thermostat allows you to always have the ideal temperature inside your home. Through the app it is possible to set the switch-on and switch-off times of the radiators in the home, or switch them on remotely using Internet connectivity. Not only that: by synchronizing the app with the phone’s alarm clock, tado activates the heating before we wake up, so as to make us wake up in a pleasant warmth.

The most interesting features, however, are those driven byartificial intelligence. By activating the digital assistant, the smart thermostat will “decide” when to turn the system on and off, adapting everything to your habits and rhythms. Furthermore, using the online weather information, tado adapts the temperature to the external climatic conditions. , so as not to waste gas unnecessarily.

Furthermore, it can also be managed with voice commands, via smart speaker like Amazon Echo o Google Home: simply activate the voice assistant to turn the home heating system on or off or to set the preferred temperature.

Tado smart thermostat: what thermostatic heads are for

Not just a smart thermostat. In fact, Tado also produces and markets smart thermostatic valves, which can be managed by the smartphone in combination with the thermostat. These devices, which can be easily installed on all types of radiators and fan coils, allow autonomously manage the temperature of the single room. The display installed under the hard plastic body allows you to immediately know the set temperature and to modify it according to your needs. Thus, if we have a room in the house that we never enter, it will be possible to turn off the single radiator and optimize energy consumption.

Tado smart thermostat, basic kit with two thermostatic valves: discount and price

As mentioned, on the occasion of Amazon’s early Black Friday, the tado smart thermostat can be purchased for almost half the price, bundled with two thermostatic heads. The 38% discount projects it at the lowest price ever on Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce platform, with a cost of 184.90 euros (against 299.00 euros of the list price). In addition, the device for the smart home can be purchased in installments at zero interest thanks to Cofidis services: at the time of check-out it will be sufficient to choose the installment payment method and follow the procedure.

