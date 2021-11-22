Smart TV: what changes in 2022

























The 2021 was, at least in Italy, theyear of Smart TVs: the beginning of the transition to the new transmission standard Second generation digital terrestrial, in fact, it has pushed Italians to scrap millions of old devices and to buy as many new generation TVs. It will therefore be physiological to expect, in our country, a drop in sales of smart and connected TVs in 2022: those who wanted or had to change TV, in fact, have already done so this year.









But the same cannot be said for the rest of the world, where there has not been an important technical transition like the one that took place in Italy but, nevertheless, the electronics industry has remained far from standing and has continued to present new technical solutions and new models, more and more advanced. In 2021, to give just one example, the first ones arrived on the market Mini LED TV. 2022, on the other hand, will probably be characterized by the arrival of the first Smart TVs with a new chip: the Pentonic 2000 from MediaTek, just presented by the Taiwanese giant. Pentonic 2000 is a processor for Smart TVs from potential, at least on paper, huge.

MediaTek Pentonic 2000: what it can do

MediaTek’s new Pentonic 2000 chip is a processor born with the8K ahead. It might seem absurd, since i contained in 8K today they can be counted on the fingers of one hand, yet the peculiarity of this chip is precisely that of being able to manage a flow without performance problems 8K at 120Hz, complete with MEMC.

MEMC means “Movement E-stimation Movement Compensation“and it is a technology that allows, in practice, to create gods additional frames to increase the frame rate of the video being played, while also increasing the feeling of fluidity of the content. Applying MEMC technology to an 8K 120Hz video stream requires one really high power, which MediaTek Pentonic 2000 claims to have.

According to MediaTek, in fact, the Pentonic 2000 has the most powerful CPU and GPU of the whole Smart TV sector. That is, it would be (and we will see if it is true) a more powerful chip than the famous ones Quantum Processor from Samsung, of the LG Alpha 9 or gods Sony XR. Furthermore, the MediaTek Pentonic 2000 has been engineered to be able to use the UFS 3.1 memories (the same used in top-of-the-range smartphones).

This technical detail is very important, because it allows the real news coming on televisions equipped with the new MediaTek chip: the picture in picture from the streaming app. A large 8k screen, in fact, has enough space to show 4 streams in 4K at the same time. MediaTek’s chip promises to do all of this by showing video streams coming from multiple streaming apps running together on the same 8K screen (Internet connection permitting, logically).

This means being able to see, for example, both Amazon Prime Video than Disney + or Netflix on the same screen, at the same time. Or see a single stream streaming while another app is in another portion of the screen. But that’s not all: the various ones can be applied to each video stream separately image enhancement algorithms. So, just to give a basic example, we will be able to see an HDR stream next to a non-HDR one.

Finally, the new MediaTek Pentonic 2000 can decode both i codec used today by streaming platforms and those they will use tomorrow, such asAV1 (Netflix started using it a few weeks ago) or the VVC H.266 (successor to the H.265 that we will use in Italy at the end of the switch off to DVB-T2 digital terrestrial).

Smart TVs 2022

MediaTek says the first Pentonic 2000-equipped Smart TVs will hit the market starting in 2022, which means it has already started receiving orders from smart TV manufacturers. We will hardly see the Pentonic 2000 on Samsung, LG or Sony TVs, which use proprietary chips and operating systems, but for sure we will see it on a long line of Smart TVs with an operating system. Android TV.

Xiaomi, Hisense, TCL most likely they will be the first brands to use this new processor. It will start from very high range, since to really exploit this processor it takes one 8K screen, but it cannot be excluded that MediaTek will soon also present weakened versions of the Pentonic 2000, intended for 4K TVs.

What is certain, however, is that the Pentonic 2000 will be a chip manufactured in large volumes (MediaTek is the largest smartphone chip maker in the world and wants to become the first for TVs too), so it will have a lower price compared to competing chips, to the benefit of those who buy the new ones Top-of-the-range Smart TV 2022.