Smart volume buttons, the unknown (and useful) function of the iPad

Very few people know about this hidden function of iPadOS and it can be very useful in many situations.

There is a feature that recently arrived on the iPad that very few know about and that is really subtle. Apple released it along with the sixth-generation iPad mini, and for some reason for a while it has been something exclusive to the small Apple model. But after the arrival of iPadOS 15.4, the feature has reached more iPad models.

This function gives the volume buttons an intelligence they didn’t have until now. Historically, the iPad’s volume buttons are on the right side, and with the iPad in a vertical position, the bottom one is for volume down and the top one is for volume up.

However, the iPad is a device that is used in many positions, being able to use it rotated so that the volume down button is on top and the volume up button is on the bottom. Something that can be confusing at times. But now there is a new control that allows change what the buttons do depending on how the iPad is positioned.

If you enable this feature, the volume up and volume down buttons will remain in a fixed position. If you turn it off, the buttons will change places dynamically based on the orientation of the iPad.

How to activate this function of the smart volume buttons on the iPad

It is not known exactly which model of iPad implements these options, although we can confirm that the iPad Pro and iPad Air, as well as iPad mini, of the latest generations are supported. The only requirement is to have iPadOS 15.4 installed on your iPad.

open the app Settings on your iPad In the left sidebar enter the section sounds. At the bottom, turn off Volume controls in fixed position.

If this option remains active, the buttons will be fixed and even if the iPad is upside down, the buttons will keep their function. If you disable this feature, the buttons will change their function depending on the orientation of the iPad.

This is just one of the new features recently available on iPad, like hot corner customization. very interesting options waiting for iPadOS 16, which could bring us a revolution to the traditional interface of the iPad when we connect a keyboard or a trackpad.

