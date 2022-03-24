Smart working and private companies, what changes from 1 April: the two options

UDINE. From 1 April Italy will no longer be in a state of emergency: for many workers the countdown is on for returning to the office. But, there is a novelty in the government calendar that companies will need to consider. The possibility of resorting to smart working in the private sector without the individual agreement between employer and worker, and therefore still with a simplified regime, is extended to 30 June 2022, as well as the performance of agile work for fragile workers.

Put simply, the end of the Covid state of emergency from March 31st will not change the current rules on smart working. Unlike the other rules that will follow the closure of the extraordinary regulatory period, the government has moved the date of termination of the agile work regime by three months, even in the face of the new increase in Covid infections.

What does it mean? Private employees will be able to use agile work according to very simplified rules and paths – compared to the ordinary legislation contained in Law 81 of 2017 – for a few more months.

Contrary to forecasts, the return to normal will be postponed to 1 July. It being understood that companies and workers can organize themselves right now to overcome the emergency phase of agile work, gradually moving towards ordinary management, or opting for the alternation between smart working and face-to-face work.

How does it work?

In any case, the rules to apply until next June 30 are the following:

as has happened since the beginning of the covid pandemic, employers will be able to unilaterally and with simplified forms arrange for the performance of smart working, without the need to sign written agreements with each worker.

a simple email will suffice, while the administrative communications to the portal of the Ministry of Labor on the activation of agile work can still be done, as happens today, with simplified methods, without the need to attach agreements;

trade union agreements will continue not to be necessary but only optional, and will only bind companies if they apply a national collective bargaining agreement or a second level agreement governing agile work, as required by the protocol signed by the ministry of labor and the parties social media on 7 December.

The new law and the right to disconnect

In the meantime, work is being done on a new bill on smart working. At the moment the parties are working on a single text that condenses a dozen bills from all parties. The bill in question defines smart working only when one works out of the office for at least 30% of the time, and contains news on the individual agreement between company and worker to work in smart working: the text confirms the obligation of this agreement, but adds that “certain issues must necessarily be regulated by national category bargaining and / or by a company or territorial agreement”.

Another issue that will have to be regulated by the agreement is that of the right to disconnect. An important aspect, which protects both parties, is the prevention and health risks associated with the excessive use of digital communications. The use of work tools must also be disciplined: the parties must define what is made available by the company and what, instead, must be provided by the worker. The agreement will have to specify what are the specific behaviors that can generate a responsibility on the part of the worker during the performance of the service in an agile mode (from the violation of the duty of confidentiality to the choice of workplaces that do not comply with those agreed).

In the public what changes

In the Public Administration, individual and trade union agreements are already mandatory. So much so that specific guidelines have been drawn up. Until 30 June 2022, therefore, the fundamental difference between public and private lies in the mandatory nature of the individual agreement for the public sector, as required by law 81/2017, while the simplified form of smart working is still allowed in the private sector.