Smart working, extension to 30 June 2022 and the decree with pathologies returns for the frail

Simplified smart workingpostponement of the obligation to individual agreement and news for i fragile workers.

There extension to 30 June 2022 expected from Covid decree of March 17 allows more time for workers and businesses to return to normal.

Stay for a further two months the simplified regime for the activation of the agile workand only from 1 July 2022 will the stipulation of the individual agreement between company and employee be mandatory, to be sent to the Ministry of Labor.

The novelty, which appears as a Temporary time aimed at accompanying companies towards the return to ordinary rules, alongside the extension of the protection provided for i fragile workers.

The smart working will be considered ordinary way of workingbut to identify the workers affected by the extension of the protection, the decree adopted by the Ministry of Labor, Health and Public Administration on 4 February.

In the draft version of the Covid Decree of 17 March 2022, the protection for the frail is also partial. There is no extension of theequating absence from work to hospitalizationcurrently scheduled until March 31st.

Smart working, extension of simplified regime to 30 June 2022: individual agreements are postponed to July

As a result of the Announcements provided for by the Covid decree of 17 March 2022, the text of which is expected shortly in the Official Gazette, for another two months employers will be able to send notices of activation of the smart working in simplified mode.

It will not be necessary to attach the agreement with the worker, and the procedure prepared by the Ministry of Labor allows the list of workers to be transmitted in an agile way in massive mode.

The provision envisaged by the Prime Ministerial Decree of 1 March 2020 which allows companies to fulfill the obligations is also extended disclosure obligations on health and safety in agile work towards workers and workers’ safety representatives (RLS) in via telematicsalso making use of the documentation made available by INAIL.

The specific procedures envisaged by the legislative decree n. 81/2017coordinated with the new Protocol on agile work signed on 7 December last, will therefore only apply from July 1, 2022except for different provisions and new interventions to simplify smart working.

Instead, they deserve a separate analysis Announcements provided for i fragile workersfor which the draft of the DL Covid provides for a half protection.

Smart working for fragile workers until 30 June 2022: the decree is back with the list of pathologies

For the fragile workers it is paragraph 2, article 10 of the version of the Covid decree in circulation, still in draft, to order the extension of the right to the performance of work in smart working.

Smart working is therefore extended in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 2-bis of article 26 of the Cura Italia decree, which starting from 16 October 2020 has allowed fragile workers to carry out the work performance in agile modealso through the assignment to different duties or through the performance of remote training activities.

Compared to what has been foreseen up to now, the provision envisaged by the Christmas decree no. 221/2021 for theidentification of pathologies for which the condition of fragility occurs, initially envisaged for the purposes of access to smart working until March 31st but then passed during the conversion.

The draft therefore provides that only for workers included in the list of pathologies identified by the decree adopted by the Minister of Labor, Health and Public Administration will it be possible to continue with the experience of smart working.

It is about people with impaired immune responsefor example in the case of transplantation or oncological pathologies, of workers with at least three pathologies which carry high risks in case of Covid, such as stroke, diabetes mellitus or obesity, and workers exempt from vaccination over the age of 60 or in a fragile condition in case of specific pathologies.

A more defined audience compared to what is foreseen to date and up to March 31, the period within which the right to agile work is recognized for workers immunosuppressedsuffering from oncological pathologies o with life-saving therapies in progress e disabled recognized pursuant to law 104.

On the other hand, the extension of theequivalent to hospitalization the period of absence in case of impossibility to carry out the work in an agile way.

Using the conditional is a must, considering that the final text of the decree approved on March 17, 2022 is not yet available. We therefore await publication in the Official Journal for a more detailed analysis.