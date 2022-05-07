Smart working fragile workers, over 9 million euros to guarantee the extension to 30 June. Casa (M5S): “The result of a complex work”

Agile work for fragile school workers is extended to 30 June 2022 thanks to an amendment to the reopening decree. The same decree had in fact excluded the possibility of doing work remotely for fragile school workers, while it provided for the extension to June 30 of the health surveillance.

The crux of the initial failure to extend smart working are the resources. An amendment by Vittoria Casa, M5S, president of the Culture, Science and Education Committee in the Chamber, paves the way for finding the necessary funds:

2-bis. For school staff affected by the pathologies and conditions identified by the decree referred to in article 17, paragraph 2, of the decree-law of 24 December 2021, n. 221, converted, with modifications, by law February 18, 2022, n. 11, the provisions referred to in article 26, paragraphs 2 and 2-bis, of the decree-law of 17 March 2020, n. 18, converted, with amendments, by law 24 April 2020, n. 27, in the matter of fragile workers, apply until 30 June 2022.

Subsequently, on April 28, the final amendment of the Majority was approved in the Social Affairs Committee.

They are extended until 30 June 2022 – reads in the text of the amendment – the measures on the subject of agile work for the subjects referred to in article 26, paragraph 2 bis, of the decree law 17 March n.18, converted, with amendments, by law 24 April 2020, n. 27. In order to guarantee the replacement of the teaching, educational, administrative, technical and auxiliary staff of the educational institutions who benefit from the benefits referred to in the first period, the expenditure of 5,402,619 for the year 2022 is authorized.

In total, to ensure smart working for fragile workers, 9,702,619 million euros for 2022.

“During the last two years, fragile school workers have been the ones who have felt the weight of uncertainty the most, because health concerns have been added to concerns about closures and openings.“, He comments to Orizzonte Scuola Casa. “We all know that we are not fully out of the pandemic yet. The virus is circulating and vulnerable people can take serious risks until June. I am satisfied that after a complex and constant work the resources for agile work have been found until June“, Concludes the M5S deputy.