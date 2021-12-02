Smart working from a small island in the Pacific, helping the community. Volunteers are sought

A remote island getaway is usually associated with a vacation, a moment of rest away from the hustle and bustle of the cities in which to connect with nature and enjoy unforgettable sunsets. Yet in the Pacific Ocean, more than 640 kilometers west of mainland Chile, there is an island of the small Juan Fernández archipelago which will soon be home to “smart workers”. They will be the participants of Work For Human Kind, Lenovo’s initiative in collaboration with the international non-profit organization Island Conservation and the Robinson Crusoe Island community.

The project is an invitation for volunteers from all over the world to work remotely, with the support of technology, from the island, giving their contribution to protect the ecosystem and make projects together with the local community. As recent research conducted by Lenovo also shows, the emphasis on hybrid work is increasing, in line with the desire for greater flexibility.

There are several challenges facing the island, including access to education and health care or habitat degradation and the impact of invasive species. In fact, the inhabitants, with Island Conservation and the Chilean government, have tried, especially in the last decade, to develop new solutions.

To help resolve the telecommunications challenges the island often faces, Lenovo is building a state-of-the-art hub with a range of technology devices and services, including high-speed Internet connectivity. This will help the island achieve its goals: equipping volunteers with the tools to carry out their daily work and support and sustainable transitions. The community will be able to rely on services even after the voluntary initiative has ended.

The mayor of the island Pablo Manríquez Angulo commented on the launch of Work For Human Kind: “We are delighted to partner with Lenovo and welcome volunteers from around the world to our island. We are excited to get started and to see the positive impact volunteers can bring to our community, biodiversity and ecosystems on Robinson Crusoe Island. ” While David Will, Head of Innovation Island Conservation, stressed how the innovation “will allow us to preserve the rich habitat of the island and the endangered species that live in this beautiful place”.