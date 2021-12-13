Smart working from the mountain? With the vivo V21 5G smartphone, everything is easier

If we can (or must) work remotely, why not do it from a place we love, perhaps in the mountains? The smart working revolution is something that frees us from the desk and the office, as well as from the predefined working hours. This is why there is a lot of talk about transfers, escapes from cities and life changes, being able to live – even if only for a period – where we like, and no longer where we find work. Tempted by the idea? To put it into practice we need (also) technological devices that can support us in all circumstances, from calls out of the office to the presentation of projects. To keep up with the current lifestyle, I live proposes the new smartphone V21 5G, with the unique 44 Megapixel selfie front camera, supported by an innovative OIS optical image stabilization system.

A unique front camera for video calls and shots always at the top

Spending the day in the hut and putting on skis just finished delivering the day’s reports is a dream, but what do we do with the inevitable video calls in a not too bright environment? Think of it alive with a front camera that makes it easy to take photos and videos even when lighting is limited. The modality AI Night Portrait features a powerful AI algorithm that reduces noise in dark environments, allows for better focus and clarity of faces, while the OIS stabilizes the camera for increased light exposure. Furthermore, the Dual Selfie Spotlight combines both the soft light of the screen and the two front flashes, integrated on the edge of the display screen: the ideal tool to be used even during video calls at any time and place. To appear in video call with the right lighting, therefore, all you have to do is place the smartphone in front of you in a stable position, making sure only to have a light source in front of you (instead avoid the backlight) and your vivo. V21 5G will do the rest.

Switching to leisure mode, the 64MP OIS rear camera comes into play, supported by a series of secondary cameras for wide-angle shots on the ski slopes and for capturing the details of nature with perfect macro photography. Other creative features are built into the devices such as the option Dual view to record video from both sides of the smartphone, an advanced artificial intelligence technology to improve facial features and the Double Exposure Function to bring out creativity. This feature pack makes the V21 the perfect partner for an ultra-stable and smooth shooting experience.

All the tools to keep productivity high in smart working

To make smart working truly an opportunity and not a hindrance, there are some simple tricks to put into practice to be as productive as in the office (if not more). The first is to maintain contact with colleagues, because being distant can cause misunderstandings and misunderstandings. To always be in line with the progress of projects, take stock of objectives and plan upcoming deadlines, the features of the new vivo V21 5G allow you to interact anytime, anywhere and in the best possible conditions.

To maintain high concentration even after many hours in front of the screen, the smartphone is equipped with an E3 AMOLED FullView ™ display with refresh rate up to 90Hz, to improve screen brightness, contrast, color vividness, and to protect eyes with blue light.

And so as not to waste a moment of time – at work or in leisure time – the V21 5G model offers a smoother, more efficient and powerful connection experience for navigation and entertainment from smartphones thanks to the innovative 5G technology.

