Smart working: in Deutsche bank a prize of one thousand euros and a new laptop for those who join

40% of the weekly working hours at a distance (in some cases up to 60%) the rest in person: a premium of 1000 euros gross every five years and a new laptop for those who are eligible and adhere to smartworking. This is the hybrid working formula at Deutsche bank, in the aftermath of the first trade union agreement of this type entered into in the private banking system in Germany.

The agreement starts on November 1st: the details are accessible online. However, not everyone will be able to adhere to the possibility of working from home for 40% of the weekly working hours, equivalent to about two days: employees who work in the trading floors are excluded from the agreement, because to carry out trading operations on the markets it is necessary being in attendance; even employees of branches and commercial offices who are required to be present to ensure contact with customers will not be able to work from home two days a week. In exceptional cases, on the other hand, the bank is willing to accept up to 60% of the weekly hours at a distance. Currently, just under 50% of Deutsche bank employees work face-to-face. At the peak of the coronavirus crisis and in the maximum lockdown period, 85% of the bank’s employees worked from home and the overall operations encountered no major problems.

Deutsche bank’s main message to employees, however, continues to place the workplace at the center of the business: the office remains «our main workplace, a place to meet to work together, to be creative and to socialize”. To this end, the work areas have been redesigned and reconstituted: meeting rooms and meeting places between employees have been increased while the desks and individual workstations have been modified – and reduced -.

Deutsche bank, like all German banks, took the opportunity of the pandemic and remote working during the lockdown to frame smart working in a modernized business model with a new agreement with the trade unions. At the same time, the closure of branches that are no longer needed has been accelerated and strengthened. At the end of the third quarter of this year, Deutsche bank confirmed a workforce of 84,512 permanent employees, with 715 new hires in the quarter to support the growth of some more profitable business areas.

One of the targets of Deutsche bank’s transformation plan, launched in the summer of 2019, envisaged a reduced workforce of 70,000. But this objective is no longer absolute nor central in the bank’s relaunch strategy, because the restructuring, which cuts deadwood to reduce costs and focuses on profit-generating activities, is requiring more investments and an enhancement of human resources in the areas. more profitable.