“Smart working ‘kills’ automatic distribution”, Confida alarm

There is a ‘dark side’ of smart working that most people don’t know about. It is about the effects that so-called agile working is having on many sectors of commerce. The sudden increase in infections from Covid in December and the consequent circular of January 5 recommending “the maximum use of the agile working method” in fact, it has caused the consumption of many companies to collapse, including those of the automatic distribution of food and beverages, a sector in which Italy is an international leader with 800 thousand vending machines installed, and managed by over 3 thousand companies that employ more than 30 thousand people.

The automatic distribution trade association, Confida, is raising a cry of alarm. “In January – explains Massimo Trapletti, president of Confida – vending operators recorded losses of -31.55% mainly due to the resumption of smart working which emptied companies and public administrations, contributing to the vertical drop in consumption. Our companies are in serious difficulty and will hardly be able to resist until March 31st, that is to say the end of the state of emergency “.

In the second part of 2021, with infections mainly under control, there was instead a progressive decrease in agile work, as shown by the data from the Smart working Observatory of the Politecnico di Milano: in March 2021 there were 5 smart workers in Italy, 37 million (of which 1.95 million in large companies, 830 thousand in SMEs, 1.15 million in micro-enterprises and 1.44 million in the PA), in September 2021 they had dropped to 4.07 million.

Not even State aid, in particular the Sostegni Ter Decree, has helped vending companies: the too restrictive limits of the decree that limits refreshments to companies under 2 million euros in turnover cuts out the majority of operators in the sector.

“With a view to easing anti-Covid measures – warns the president of Confida – which is planning the government, we ask to revoke the circular of 5 January by promoting the return of workers in presence both in the public and private sectors and in in this sense, we welcome the recent statements by Minister Brunetta “.

“Furthermore – suggests Massimo Trapletti – it is necessary to modify the DL Sostegni Ter by raising the turnover threshold to at least 10 million and the minimum losses to 20% in order to allow access to aid for all companies that are currently in difficulty”.