Smart Working, Portugal says enough to phone calls and messages outside working hours

MILAN – Stop phone calls and messages outside of working hours. This was decided last Friday by the Portuguese parliament, approving one of the most advanced laws in Europe in terms of the right to disconnect. A package of measures intended to regulate the explosion of smart working recorded in the pandemic.

The main one concerns the prohibition for employers to contact employees outside of hours, with the introduction of penalties in case of violations, but the law also provides that companies contribute to the expenses incurred for remote work. such as internet and electricity bills. The approved measures will apply to all companies with at least ten employees.

The rules also introduced a ban on remote work monitoring and the obligation for companies to organize face-to-face meetings for employees. This is an intervention to limit the feeling of isolation often perceived by those in teleworking. The new measures also improve working conditions for parents with young children. They will be allowed to work remotely without having to obtain a permit in advance from their employers, until their children are eight years old.

“Teleworking can be a turning point if we take advantage of the advantages and minimize the disadvantages,” said the Minister for Labor and Social Security. Ana Mendes Godinho during the last Web Summit in Lisbon, underlining how building a favorable context for remote work could bring benefits to the country, starting for example from the possibility of greater attractiveness for foreign workers. “We think Portugal is one of the best places in the world for digital nomads and remote workers, and we want to attract them to our country,” said Godinho.