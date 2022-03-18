Smart working, the emergency regime unexpectedly extended. What changes for workers?

The Covid Decree just approved by the Government contains a small twist on the issue of smart working: when the exit from the simplified emergency regime after 31 March seemed certain, the Government moved the date of termination of this regime to June 30, 2022. On the basis of this unexpected change, the possibility of using agile work according to very simplified rules and paths will continue for a few more months compared to the ordinary legislation contained in law no. 81/2017. In particular, these rules will apply until June 30th:

employers, as has happened since the beginning of the pandemic, will be able to unilaterally arrange, and with simplified forms, the performance of agile work, without the need to sign written agreements with each worker (a simple email will suffice).

administrative communications to the portal of the Ministry of Labor (Cliclavoro) on the activation of agile work can still be made, as happens today, with simplified methods (list of names of staff in smart working, accompanied by a few simple information, without the need to attach agreements)

trade union agreements will continue not to be necessary but only optional, and will only bind companies if they apply a CCNL or a second level agreement governing agile work (as required by the Protocol signed by the Ministry of Labor and the social partners last 7 December)

The return to normality is therefore postponed from 1 April to 1 July: a move that arrived, as mentioned, in a completely unexpected way. This twist is not necessarily an advantage for companies and workers, who were using the deadline of March 31 as a lever to set in motion the difficult phase of overcoming the emergency management towards the ordinary one; the move to next June 30 of the exceptional regime could cause a slowdown in this process. However, it would be a mistake to consider the extension as a setback for the return to normality: even if the simplified regime will continue to apply for a few months, companies can and must organize themselves immediately to overcome the emergency phase of agile work, building new models. organizations that, regardless of legal issues, are capable of enhancing alternation, trust and objectives as levers to increase productivity. In other words, the deadline of 30 June cannot constitute an excuse to continue leaving people at home without a specific organizational project, also due to the fact that the current health situation allows for the management of the progressive return to the company in safety conditions.

