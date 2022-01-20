Smartphone, Apple surpasses Samsung and returns to the top of sales – Hi-tech

Despite the slowdowns due to the pandemic and the semiconductor crisis, the mobile phone market collects a small increase, according to the latest data from research firm Canalys. Analysts indicate that, in reference to the fourth quarter of 2021, global sales grew by 1%, better than the -6% recorded in the third quarter of 2021, when the absence of IT components had reached its peak.

According to the most recent numbers, which refer to the period from October to December last year, Apple returns to the top of the ranking as the main smartphone manufacturer in the world, reaching a share of 22% of the total share. The boom in iPhone sales, due for Canalys above all to a competitive strategy in Asian countries, has allowed the American giant to leave behind, for the first time in several quarters, Samsung, stuck at 20%. Third is Xiaomi with 12%, followed by Oppo at 9% and Vivo with 8%. After the merger between the brands took place a few months ago, Oppo’s numbers also integrate those of OnePlus. Compared to 2020, Apple lost 1% of market share year-over-year, while Samsung gained 3%. The share of the third place occupied by Xiaomi has remained unchanged.

The first two positions could alternate soon, given that the new range of Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected in February, while in the spring the next iPhone Se, the group’s economic iPhone users, should arrive. For Sanyam Chaurasia, an analyst at Canalys who took care of part of the research, it was low-end manufacturers, with less inventory and a slowdown in shipments, who suffered most from the problems deriving from the shortage of components.