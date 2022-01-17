Smartphone apps: we use them every day for almost 5 hours :: Blog on Today

Before writing this article, I was on the phone for a few minutes. Time to check your personal and work emails, reply to a couple of messages on WhatsApp and scroll through the Instagram feed without too much attention. A few minutes, I said, quantifiable, however, in more than 20 complete turns of the hands of the old analog clocks. The hours we spend every day on our mobile phones are many, indeed many, and we struggle to realize it.

A global estimate, which makes good the addiction to displays, has been recently elaborated: every day, in the world, apps downloaded on smartphones and tablets are used for an average of almost 5 hours – 4 hours and 48 minutes to be precise. The data, which emerges from the report of the ‘App Annie’ analysis platform, weighs on 2021 and sets the all-time record. 42% of the usage time is allocated to social and communication applications, while in Italy the most downloaded are the apps related to the Covid-19 emergency (PosteID, IO, Verifcac19, Immuni). Those with the highest number of downloads, – mind you – not the most used.

Most of the time on social media

The immediate reflection is quite evident: we spend more and more time of our day in front of the screen of mobile devices and within apps. It is true that many use smartphones for work, but most of the time spent on this or that application is still dedicated to leisure and curiosity. 42% of hours are spent on social networks, 25% on photo and video apps, while 8% is dedicated to video games. You can use your smartphone for work as long as you want, but the bulk of the hours of use will always be dedicated to applications that have little – or nothing – to do with work. Unless you’re an influencer by profession, but that’s a different kettle of fish.

The most downloaded and used apps in 2021

From the report of ‘App Annie’ it clearly emerges that TikTok, the most downloaded smartphone app in the last 12 months, was the master in 2021. Followed by the subsidiaries of Mark Zuckerberg: Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. Looking instead within national borders, the most downloaded applications were those connected to the pandemic: PosteID, IO, Verifcac19, Immuni, including Vinted, to buy and sell used clothes, including designer clothes. The most used apps are, in order: WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger; Amazon, Spotify and Netflix are also in the top 10.

Before finishing the article, I picked up my smartphone, not so much to fool around, but to check how much time, on average, I spent on the phone in the last week. I am convinced not to make an exaggerated use of it. The report speaks of 12 hours on social media, 3 hours dedicated to Fantasy Football, just over two hours of browsing on the browser, another hour spread between using the camera, Google maps and system utilities. Eighteen hours in total, for a use of two and a half hours a day. If the global average is close to 5 hours, I can be quite satisfied.