Smartphone badly put in charge: 14-year-old dies of electrocution

A real fatality ended the life of a teenager. How smartphone use affected the tragic event

The technological appliances especially in the hands of minors, they can sometimes prove to be deleterious, as happened to a 14 year old Brazilian. The boy lost his life while using his smartphone, an activity now common to all generations.

Unfortunately, however, when fate is raging there is little to do since there is no logical explanation in this affair. It was no act of negligence, only an unfortunate and dramatic coincidence that has cut off forever the future of a poor innocent soul.

14-year-old boy dies of smartphone: this is what happened

The teenager lived on a farm 5 kilometers from the city. At a time when everything seemed to flow smoothly, here is thefatal event. While plugging his mobile device into the household socket (with the help of an electric extender), lightning struck the ground causing the atrocious death.. To find his lifeless body were his parents, who could not do anything, except to ascertain the death.

According to Police Commissioner Sergio Henrique death would have occurred instantly because of the electric discharge derived from theatmospheric agent. To reveal this arcane, however, it is necessary to wait for the outcome of the appraisal carried out on the spot. Apparently though it is not a sporadic episode, but something that has an uncomfortable track record in the South American country.

Last summer, an 18-year-old from Santarem lost her life in virtually identical circumstances. The reconstruction of the police found that the girl was with the cell phone in hand while it was connected to the battery charger.

Of course, the aforementioned events concern a country where certain natural disasters they are quite strong and far from what we live. At the same time, the structures in some areas of the territory also leave something to be desired.

A message from these unpleasant episodes must however be taken. The combination of technology and minors must always and constantly be monitored, also to prevent the boys from being victims of atrocious scams.