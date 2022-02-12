Smartphone, do not download these applications: they copy all your files. Once again there are big risks if you don’t pay attention to the programs you use
The principle of phishing is now more and more widespread for computer scams. Now our phone is the tool that can make us take the greatest risks in this regard.
The use of smartphones has completely revolutionized our daily habits. Nowadays it is no longer thinkable live everyday life giving up what have become our ‘black boxes’. Not just a way to communicate, like the initial cell phones, but real computers always at hand. The various applications created in recent years allow us to perform an infinite series of functions. A great simplification but also a risk.
There are in fact more and more scams associated with the smartphone and specifically to the programs that we use on it. If at least from this point of view the iOS system seems to be cutting edge, Android users need to pay more attention. Malwares are always around the corner and some can affect our sensitive data. Hackers are constantly looking for new methods for the phishingbeing able to get to steal our money literally from the phone.
Smartphone, beware of scam apps: they steal all your data
The greatest risk arises when we download apps directly from the web, instead of going through the usual stores. Some, once present on our phone, can steal all our data, leading to dangerous scams.
Here is shown below the long series of apps not to be downloaded at all on your phone. Check if by chance you have any already active.
art.photo.editor.best.hot
bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep
com.am.i.the.best.friends.hh
com.appodeal.test
com.beauty.mirror.lite
com.bedtimehelper.android
com.bkkmaster.android
com.calculator.game
com.card.life
com.cartoon.camera.pro.android
com.code.identifier.android
com.code.recognizer.android
com.color.spy.game
com.cute.kittens.puzzlegame.android
com.cute.love.test.android
com.daily.wonderfull.moment
com.dailycostmaster.android
com.dangerous.writing.note
com.data.securite.data
com.days.daysmatter365.android
com.days.remind.calendar
com.detector.noise.tool
com.dodge.emoji.game
com.dog.bark.picture.puzzle
com.drink.water.remind.you
com.ezzz.fan.sleep.noise
com.fake.call.girlfriend.prank2019
com.fakecaller.android
com.fake.caller.plus
com.false.location
com.fancy.lovetest.android
com.fast.code.scanner.nmd
com.filemanagerkilopro.android
com.filemanagerupro.android
com.filemanageryo.android
com.filemanagerzeropro.android
com.find.difference.detective.little
com.find.you.lover.test
com.frame.easy.phone
com.frank.video.call.lite
com.free.code.scanner.nmd
com.free.lucky.prediction.test
com.funny.lie.truth.detector
com.funny.word.game.english
com.game.color.hunter
com.ice.survival.berg
com.idays.dayscounter.android
com.important.days.matter
com.instanomo.android
com.isleep.cycleclock.android
com.led.color.light.rolling
com.lite.fake.gps.location
com.lovetest.plus.android
com.love.yourself.women
com.lucky.charm.text
com.lucky.destiny.teller
com.magnifying.glass.tool
com.math.braingame.puzzle.riddle
com.math.iq.puzzle.riddle.braingame
com.math.puzzles.riddle.braingame
com.multiple.scanner.plus.nmd
com.my.big.days.counter
com.my.constellation.love.work
com.my.pocker.mobile.mirror
com.nanny.tool.data
com.nice.mobile.mirror.hd
com.nomophotoeditor.android
com.non.stop.writing
com.phone.lite.frame
com.phone.mirror.pro
com.pocker.pro.mobile.mirror
com.prank.call.fake.ring
com.phonecallmaker.android
com.pro.test.noise
com.puzzle.cute.dog.android
com.scan.code.tool
com.simple.days.counter
com.sleep.comfortable.sounds
com.sleep.in.rain
com.sleepassistantool.android
com.sleeptimer.android
com.smart.scanner.master.nmd
com.test.find.your.love
com.test.fortune.tester
com.test.lover.match
com.tiny.scanner.tool.nmd
com.wmmaster.android
com.word.fun.level.english
good.lucky.is.coming.hh
mobi.clock.androidmy.lucky.goddness.today.test
newest.android.fake.location.changer
nmd.andriod.better.calculator.plus
nmd.andriod.mobile.calculator.master
nmd.android.best.fortune.explorer
nmd.android.better.fortune.signs
nmd.android.clam.white.noise
nmd.android.fake.incoming.call
nmd.android.good.luck.everyday
nmd.android.location.faker.master
nmd.android.multiple.fortune.test
nmd.android.scanner.master.plus
nmd.android.test.what.suitable
photo.editor.pro.magic
pic.art.photo.studio.picture
relax.ezzz.sleep.cradle
super.lucky.magican.newest
test.you.romantic.quize
well.sleep.guard.relax
your.best.lucky.master.test.new
com.ssdk.test
bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep
com.frank.video.call.lite.pro.prank
com.personal.fortune.text
com.daily.best.suit.you
com.false.call.trick