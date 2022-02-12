Smartphone, do not download these applications: they copy all your files. Once again there are big risks if you don’t pay attention to the programs you use

The principle of phishing is now more and more widespread for computer scams. Now our phone is the tool that can make us take the greatest risks in this regard.

The use of smartphones has completely revolutionized our daily habits. Nowadays it is no longer thinkable live everyday life giving up what have become our ‘black boxes’. Not just a way to communicate, like the initial cell phones, but real computers always at hand. The various applications created in recent years allow us to perform an infinite series of functions. A great simplification but also a risk.

There are in fact more and more scams associated with the smartphone and specifically to the programs that we use on it. If at least from this point of view the iOS system seems to be cutting edge, Android users need to pay more attention. Malwares are always around the corner and some can affect our sensitive data. Hackers are constantly looking for new methods for the phishingbeing able to get to steal our money literally from the phone.

Smartphone, beware of scam apps: they steal all your data

The greatest risk arises when we download apps directly from the web, instead of going through the usual stores. Some, once present on our phone, can steal all our data, leading to dangerous scams.

Here is shown below the long series of apps not to be downloaded at all on your phone. Check if by chance you have any already active.

art.photo.editor.best.hot

bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep

com.am.i.the.best.friends.hh

com.appodeal.test

com.beauty.mirror.lite

com.bedtimehelper.android

com.bkkmaster.android

com.calculator.game

com.card.life

com.cartoon.camera.pro.android

com.code.identifier.android

com.code.recognizer.android

com.color.spy.game

com.cute.kittens.puzzlegame.android

com.cute.love.test.android

com.daily.wonderfull.moment

com.dailycostmaster.android

com.dangerous.writing.note

com.data.securite.data

com.days.daysmatter365.android

com.days.remind.calendar

com.detector.noise.tool

com.dodge.emoji.game

com.dog.bark.picture.puzzle

com.drink.water.remind.you

com.ezzz.fan.sleep.noise

com.fake.call.girlfriend.prank2019

com.fakecaller.android

com.fake.caller.plus

com.false.location

com.fancy.lovetest.android

com.fast.code.scanner.nmd

com.filemanagerkilopro.android

com.filemanagerupro.android

com.filemanageryo.android

com.filemanagerzeropro.android

com.find.difference.detective.little

com.find.you.lover.test

com.frame.easy.phone

com.frank.video.call.lite

com.free.code.scanner.nmd

com.free.lucky.prediction.test

com.funny.lie.truth.detector

com.funny.word.game.english

com.game.color.hunter

com.ice.survival.berg

com.idays.dayscounter.android

com.important.days.matter

com.instanomo.android

com.isleep.cycleclock.android

com.led.color.light.rolling

com.lite.fake.gps.location

com.lovetest.plus.android

com.love.yourself.women

com.lucky.charm.text

com.lucky.destiny.teller

com.magnifying.glass.tool

com.math.braingame.puzzle.riddle

com.math.iq.puzzle.riddle.braingame

com.math.puzzles.riddle.braingame

com.multiple.scanner.plus.nmd

com.my.big.days.counter

com.my.constellation.love.work

com.my.pocker.mobile.mirror

com.nanny.tool.data

com.nice.mobile.mirror.hd

com.nomophotoeditor.android

com.non.stop.writing

com.phone.lite.frame

com.phone.mirror.pro

com.pocker.pro.mobile.mirror

com.prank.call.fake.ring

com.phonecallmaker.android

com.pro.test.noise

com.puzzle.cute.dog.android

com.scan.code.tool

com.simple.days.counter

com.sleep.comfortable.sounds

com.sleep.in.rain

com.sleepassistantool.android

com.sleeptimer.android

com.smart.scanner.master.nmd

com.test.find.your.love

com.test.fortune.tester

com.test.lover.match

com.tiny.scanner.tool.nmd

com.wmmaster.android

com.word.fun.level.english

good.lucky.is.coming.hh

mobi.clock.androidmy.lucky.goddness.today.test

newest.android.fake.location.changer

nmd.andriod.better.calculator.plus

nmd.andriod.mobile.calculator.master

nmd.android.best.fortune.explorer

nmd.android.better.fortune.signs

nmd.android.clam.white.noise

nmd.android.fake.incoming.call

nmd.android.good.luck.everyday

nmd.android.location.faker.master

nmd.android.multiple.fortune.test

nmd.android.scanner.master.plus

nmd.android.test.what.suitable

photo.editor.pro.magic

pic.art.photo.studio.picture

relax.ezzz.sleep.cradle

super.lucky.magican.newest

test.you.romantic.quize

well.sleep.guard.relax

your.best.lucky.master.test.new

com.ssdk.test

bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep

com.frank.video.call.lite.pro.prank

com.personal.fortune.text

com.daily.best.suit.you

com.false.call.trick