Smartphone: Do you want your phone to ‘scream’ when its battery is low? We teach you how to do it | Android | trick | Technology

A very common problem in smartphones is that many run out of battery unexpectedly. If you suffer from this problem, you should know that it has just been go viral a trick in the social media which will be very useful to you. This method will make your smartphone ‘scream’ when it is running low on power. In this way, they will be able to know the precise moment in which they should connect it to the current. Would you like to learn it? Here we are going to show it to you.

According to Movilzona, a portal specialized in technology, this secret trick It works with any Android device, it can be a cell phone or a tablet. The only requirement you have to meet is to install an application called Battery Sound Notification (which you can find in the Google Play Store) and follow these steps:

YOU CAN SEE: Facebook: do you know what happens when you try to block Mark Zuckerberg from his own social network?

How to make your smartphone ‘scream’ when the battery runs out?

1. Download Battery Sound Notification (you can find it at this link)

2. Before using it, you need to give it some permissions so that it works correctly.

3. Enter the application and press the icon ‘+‘ located at the top.

4. Battery Sound Notification will show three sections: mode, sound and general.

5. In ‘mode’ you should choose ‘low battery‘ and write at what percentage of battery it will warn you. For example, you can put 20%.

6. In ‘Sound’ you will have to choose ‘text to speech‘ and write what you want your cell phone to ‘scream’ when its battery is low.

7. Finally, in ‘general’, you will have to choose a name of that file that you are creating.

That would be all. After saving the changes, your smartphone will shout the message you wrote when the battery of your phone is at 20%. This way, you’ll know it’s time to charge it, before it drops to 0%.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: trick allows you to send audio using the voice of Vegeta from Dragon Ball Super

How to clean the speakers of your smartphone if water fell on them?

One of the most serious problems that can happen with a smartphone —as with any other device—is the presence of liquids such as Water inside him. Although there are cases in which the damage is already irreparable, many others can be solved by something as simple as software from the Android store.

can one apps clean the water of your Android cell phone or iPhone? The answer is it depends and it varies according to the result we want to obtain. One of the most common damages caused by liquids in smartphones is the malfunction of speakers.

YOU CAN SEE: How to use two WhatsApp accounts on the same phone?

How to know if your smartphone will no longer receive Android updates?

The operating system of GoogleAndroid, launches constant updates to add interesting functions that allow the user to make better use of his smartphone; however, not all phones receive it. For this reason, we show you how you can know if your mobile will have new versions of the OS.

Android 11 is the next edition of the operating system that will reach an interesting group of smartphones, through an update as well as natively. Even though Google has not published an official list with all phone brands, there are some very reliable indicators that will answer it.

YOU CAN SEE: Twitter will create its new podcast section for all users

Why is it not suitable to charge your smartphone in your bed?

The smartphone is an important element today, as many people use it to communicate with family and friends; In addition, it can also become a platform to view multimedia content or even send emails or other tasks. However, this also generates bad habits in users who do not part with their phone.

Being a modern device, it accompanies us at all times, even when we sleep. For this reason, people often make the mistake of charging the smartphone on the bed, without knowing the danger to which they are exposing themselves.

YOU CAN SEE: Honor presents a smartphone whose back lights up when you receive a notification

Tips to clean and disinfect your phone easily and safely

Currently a smartphone, whether iOS or Android, is an essential element in the daily life of millions of people, who use it to distract themselves or work during this coronavirus quarantine. This makes the hygiene of this equipment important to avoid any type of disease. Learn the types and tips to clean and disinfect your phone safely.

Many of us have an Android or iOS smartphone, which has become our perfect ally during this coronavirus quarantine. For this reason, it is advisable to maintain the hygiene of our phone in order to avoid some type of disease. Know these simple tips to clean and disinfect your equipment properly.

YOU CAN SEE: Instagram: new feature will generate automatic captions for all videos

Why do new smartphones no longer have a headphone jack?

Technology is constantly changing, from time to time some features are disappearing in smartphones. The removable batteries, the FM radio, the start button and now the input for headphones or audio jack that we no longer see in the new mobiles.

Phone manufacturers have come a long way in developing devices that can withstand different types of situations, so they have considered that possible weak points must be eliminated. In this sense, the mini jack port is very sensitive to water, since the liquid can freely pass through it, causing damage to the smartphone.