Smartphone, eight simple tricks to extend battery life

If your phone’s battery runs out too quickly, here are some tips that can be applied right away to try to increase its autonomy

Being able to manage the battery of your smartphone correctly also allows the phone to last longer over time. Here are some easily applicable tricks to optimize the charging time but also the overall battery life.

1) When the phone is charged, stop charging it

It sounds obvious, but it really isn’t. Often in the evening you have to connect your smartphone to the power to charge the battery for the next busy day. The smartphone thus begins to charge, up to 100%. That 100% has a very specific meaning, that is “more than this I will not charge”. A cry for help from the phone battery that declares itself full. Smartphone sensors are simple beings and don’t lie, so it’s best not to insist. Not only is keeping your device plugged in for longer than necessary is useless but it’s also counterproductive to battery life. In fact, once the smartphone has reached 100% charge, it stops requiring energy and the charger is deactivated. However, as soon as the charge drops to 99%, the phone returns to absorb energy to return to 100%. An exercise that stresses the battery and risks ruining it in the long term.

2) Let the battery drain (every now and then)

Just as it is not advisable to charge the phone for too long, it is good that every now and then the charging level drops below a low threshold, such as 10/15%. In fact, letting the battery discharge allows the phone to function properly, making the charging process more efficient. Once a month it could therefore be useful to let the battery discharge to zero and then recharge it so as to recalibrate it.

3) Use adaptive brightness (or keep it under control)

By now all the latest generation smartphones contain the “adaptive brightness” setting which precisely adapts the brightness level of the screen based on the surrounding light: when it is in the dark it is reduced, under a light source which is again increased. This is because sometimes it is necessary to increase the brightness to make the phone visible. However, it may happen that this setting is not appreciated by users (due to the continuous changes in screen brightness, especially in devices with inefficient sensors). In this case it is possible to manage the brightness manually. The advice is to avoid the maximum brightness level, because in most cases a setting around half will be enough to make all the icons visible, with great benefits in terms of autonomy.

4) Activate energy saving in case of need

If the battery level drops below a certain threshold before the due time, it is possible to activate the “energy saving” mode. Often found in the settings or in the bar at the top of the screen. With this mode, the brightness is lowered, the vibration is deactivated and the screen activation time (which turns off earlier if you do not touch it) is reduced. Pay attention to the consequences on the internet connection: energy saving also reduces the use of messaging applications so it may be necessary to open the apps manually to check the receipt of new messages (which in the meantime may have arrived without the smartphone having given us an account ).

5) Pay attention to the services active on the phone

Every now and then it is good to check which services on your phone are currently running. The icons are usually found on the top bar of the screen. Some are simple “notifications”, that is someone who has sent a message, an email, or the alarm set for the following morning. Others may be phone components that are currently active. Two above all: bluetooth and localization. The first is used to exchange files between one phone and another (but this rarely happens now) or to connect a pair of wireless headphones. Therefore, if you do not need it, you can also deactivate it. In the case of geolocation, unless you are using the navigator or looking for a nearby attraction, you can also turn it off without damaging the experience of using the phone in any way. Another element not to be underestimated is Wi-Fi: if you are not at home or connected to a specific network (a public building or office) it is not necessary to force the smartphone to constantly search for available networks. The Internet connection will be ensured by the subscription with your operator (but pay attention to prices and limits).

6) If you never use an application, uninstall it

Filling your smartphone with applications you never actually use doesn’t help the battery. In fact, it is necessary to know that often even if certain applications are never opened, they still communicate with the telephone system, wasting electricity but also, in some cases, part of the monthly internet traffic. In short: better stick to the essentials.

7) Watch out for temperatures (avoid heat)

Above a certain temperature the batteries stop working properly. Or rather, they work but their autonomy suffers. So it is absolutely forbidden to leave your phone in the sun or continue to use it wastefully even when you feel a high temperature on the back. Sometimes it’s best to reboot or just keep it off for five minutes to free it from unnecessary heat. If this overheating situation is repeated often, however, it may be appropriate to consult an expert.

8) Use a compatible charger

Compared to the times when each manufacturer had its own “proprietary” charger (ie with a particular socket unusable in other devices) today things are actually simpler. It is possible to use different chargers for each phone, having the USB standard (ie the socket in the shape of a trapezoid or elliptical). However, each of them will have a different amperage: it goes from one Ampére up to two or three Ampére. It is good to know that theoretically a higher amperage of the charger does not damage the battery (because the phone itself limits the amount of current coming from the charger), while instead you have to pay close attention to the voltage. The latter is good to be compatible with your phone, because a different value can seriously damage your device.