Smartphone: how to connect a USB memory to your phone to be able to review the files? | Android | trick | USB-OTG Checker | Technology

Anyone can use a USB, since it is something quite simple, you just have to plug that memory into any desktop pc or laptop. The problem arises when we do not have a computer nearby and we want to access, edit or delete a document stored on this storage unit. Did you know that you can connect it to a smartphone? Here we are going to show you a fantastic trick.

According to Xataka, a portal specialized in technology, people who have a smartphone that uses the Android operating system can connect this device to a USB to be able to see, for example, Word or Excel documents, photos, videos, among other files that are stored in that removable memory. How is it achieved?

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: do you want to send audio with Goku’s voice and without downloading weird apps? We teach you

According to the publication, you must first find out if your Android phone is compatible with OTG technology. To do this, you will have to enter Google Play Store and download an app called USB-OTG Checker (you can find it at this link). For it to work properly, you’ll need to give it some permissions.

Thanks to this application, users of Android they will be able to know if their smartphone will be able to read a USB. If your device meets the requirements, the screen will show a green ‘check’, in case a red ‘X’ appears, that means that your cell phone will not be able to read this type of storage memory.

What to do if it is compatible?

If you have already discovered that your smartphone is compatible with this technology, then you will need to purchase a usb-otg-cable, that you can find it in any store that sells cell phones, it is also possible to find it on websites such as Mercado Libre, Ebay, among others.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: how to send audios with the voice of Vegeta from Dragon Ball Super? Here we will tell you

At one end of the cable you connect the USB and the other end goes to your cell phone. Once it recognizes it, you will be able to review the files, copy them, move them, delete them, among other options that you would do from a computer.

This is what a USB OTG cable looks like. Photo: Xataka

In case your smartphone does not read the USB, despite being compatible, it is most likely that the memory is not formatted in FAT32. When you finish reviewing the contents of the ‘pendrive’, you will have to disconnect it, since it usually consumes a lot of battery.

YOU CAN SEE: Facebook: Are Friend Suggestions People Who Have Viewed Your Profile?

How to clean the speakers of your smartphone if water fell on them?

One of the most serious problems that can happen with a smartphone —as with any other device—is the presence of liquids such as Water inside him. Although there are cases in which the damage is already irreparable, many others can be solved by something as simple as software from the Android store.

can one apps clean the water of your Android cell phone or iPhone? The answer is it depends and it varies according to the result we want to obtain. One of the most common damages caused by liquids in smartphones is the malfunction of speakers.

YOU CAN SEE: Nokia will stop making high-end phones and focus on mid-range and low-end phones

How to know if your smartphone will no longer receive Android updates?

The operating system of GoogleAndroid, launches constant updates to add interesting functions that allow the user to make better use of his smartphone; however, not all phones receive it. For this reason, we show you how you can know if your mobile will have new versions of the OS.

Android 11 is the next edition of the operating system that will reach an interesting group of smartphones, through an update as well as natively. Even though Google has not published an official list with all phone brands, there are some very reliable indicators that will answer it.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: would you like to upload long videos in your states? Learn this secret trick

Why is it not suitable to charge your smartphone in your bed?

The smartphone is an important element today, as many people use it to communicate with family and friends; In addition, it can also become a platform to view multimedia content or even send emails or other tasks. However, this also generates bad habits in users who do not part with their phone.

Being a modern device, it accompanies us at all times, even when we sleep. For this reason, people often make the mistake of charging the smartphone on the bed, without knowing the danger to which they are exposing themselves.

YOU CAN SEE: If Spotify doesn’t work, what other options do we have to listen to music?

Tips to clean and disinfect your phone easily and safely

Currently a smartphone, whether iOS or Android, is an essential element in the daily life of millions of people, who use it to distract themselves or work during this coronavirus quarantine. This makes the hygiene of this equipment important to avoid any type of disease. Learn the types and tips to clean and disinfect your phone safely.

Many of us have an Android or iOS smartphone, which has become our perfect ally during this coronavirus quarantine. For this reason, it is advisable to maintain the hygiene of our phone in order to avoid some type of disease. Know these simple tips to clean and disinfect your equipment properly.

Smartphone: how to increase the speed of my Android phone?

One of the simplest methods that we can carry out on our smartphone so that it increases its speed is to activate the option for developers. To do so, we just have to follow these steps:

Go to the Settings of your cell phone.

Now go to About Phone.

At that moment look for the Software Information tab.

There you must click several times on ‘Build number’.

Now the ‘Developer Option’ will simply be activated.

With this, you must return to the Settings of your device and scroll down until you find ‘Developer options’.

Find ‘Window Animation Scale’.

Deactivate it and you’re done. With this, all the animations of your cell phone will be paused and you will be able to improve the performance of your smartphone, obtaining a little more speed.

However, it is not the only thing you can do on your mobile, since storage is one of the main reasons why a mobile can be slower. The fact of having a chip storage Solid doesn’t mean its performance can’t decline. When it is almost full, it will start to slow down on reads and writes.

Freeing up large amounts of internal storage can give your device a break and make it run faster. You can delete photos, large files, conversations or use apps like Files By Google to remove them all in one step.

You can also perform other common actions like rebooting your phone from time to time, deleting apps you don’t use, and having your smartphone updated to the latest version of Android.