Smartphone: how to know if the used cell phone you are going to buy is stolen? | Android | iPhone | Technology

Nowadays, many people prefer to buy used or second-hand phones as they are cheaper than a new one. The problem with these devices is that, on certain occasions, the seller may not be the true owner, but rather a thief who is offering a stolen cell phone. Is it possible to recognize it? Here we are going to give you some tips.

As detailed by Movilzona, there are many ways to recognize a stolen smartphone, one of them is to look at the price. Usually a thief tends to auction them off for any profit. That is, if the used cell phone you are going to buy is too cheap, it may have been taken from someone.

Another way to recognize a stolen phone is by its presentation. Many thieves sell these devices without a box, data cable, charger, among other accessories that come as gifts. Some even dare to lie and claim that they lost it, forgot to take it for sale, among other excuses.

Checking the IMEI

In addition to taking into account the price and presentation, it is advisable to review the phone IMEI. What’s that? In case you do not know, it is a code that allows you to know if a cell phone has been reported as stolen or lost. Verifying this information is very simple, you just have to follow these steps.

1. Take the used cell phone that they are going to sell you and enter the following code: *#06#

2. The screen will display the IMEI code which should be the same as the one on the box.

3. If they sell it to you without a box, you must visit the Osiptel page (by entering this link)

4. Enter the IMEI number and you can check if it has been reported stolen or lost.

