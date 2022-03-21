Smartphone: how to translate a sign in English or another foreign language with your cell phone camera? | Android | iPhone | Google Translate | Translator | Technology

Thousands of people who travel as tourists to the United States, China, Germany, among other countries, often suffer a lot with the language. If you belong to that group, you should know that, in the social mediait just came back trend a secret trick that allows you to use the camera of your smartphone, be it Android or iPhone, to translate the texts of any sign that you find on your way. Would you like to know how? Here we are going to teach you.

Many people know Google Translate, the official name of Google’s translator, but few know that this service has an official application, available in the Play Store and App Store, which has several interesting functions, one of which is special for travelers.

YOU CAN SEE: Why you shouldn’t use alcohol or toilet paper to clean your phone screen?

How to translate a sign with the Google Translate app?

1. First download the app on your smartphone. If you already have it installed, make sure it is updated to the latest version.

2. Open the translator and you will see that, at the bottom right of the screen, there is the button ‘Camera‘.

3. Pressing it, google translate It will ask for permission to use your smartphone’s camera. You have to accept to start.

4. The camera will be activated and now you should focus well on the text.

5. You will notice that, at the top of the screen, the languages

6. By default, the source language will be English and the target language will be Spanish. You can change them, depending on the case.

That would be all. the screen of your Android or iPhone will show the translation in real time. It is worth noting that the application of google translate It also allows you to upload a photo saved on your cell phone and translate it in the same way, you just have to press the ‘Import’ button.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: do you want to know the trick to activate the ‘secret camera’ of the app? we’ll tell you how

How to clean the speakers of your smartphone if water fell on them?

One of the most serious problems that can happen with a smartphone —as with any other device—is the presence of liquids such as Water inside him. Although there are cases in which the damage is already irreparable, many others can be solved by something as simple as software from the Android store.

can one apps clean the water of your Android cell phone or iPhone? The answer is it depends and it varies according to the result we want to obtain. One of the most common damages caused by liquids in smartphones is the malfunction of speakers.

YOU CAN SEE: Google Maps has a function to ‘travel to the past’ and here we are going to teach you how to use it

How to know if your smartphone will no longer receive Android updates?

The operating system of GoogleAndroid, launches constant updates to add interesting functions that allow the user to make better use of his smartphone; however, not all phones receive it. For this reason, we show you how you can know if your mobile will have new versions of the OS.

Android 11 is the next edition of the operating system that will reach an interesting group of smartphones, through an update as well as natively. Even though Google has not published an official list with all phone brands, there are some very reliable indicators that will answer it.

YOU CAN SEE: iPhone: why are messages on Apple phones blue and sometimes green?

Why is it not suitable to charge your smartphone in your bed?

The smartphone is an important element today, as many people use it to communicate with family and friends; In addition, it can also become a platform to view multimedia content or even send emails or other tasks. However, this also generates bad habits in users who do not part with their phone.

Being a modern device, it accompanies us at all times, even when we sleep. For this reason, people often make the mistake of charging the smartphone on the bed, without knowing the danger to which they are exposing themselves.