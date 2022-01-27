Smartphone, Huawei returns to Italy with P50 Pro and P50 Pocket – Hi-tech

Announced last year in China, Huawei brought two new top-of-the-range smartphones to Europe, and also to Italy. These are the P50 Pro and the P50 Pocket. The latter is the first folding device of the group with clamshell opening, a direct competitor of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3. Huawei had closed the accounts of 2021 with a strong loss, with -29% compared to 2020. Numbers due to the continuation of the US ban imposed by former President Trump in May 2019. The ban prevents US companies, or companies that are mainly based on US technology, to entertain commercial relations with the Chinese giant. The race therefore resumes with the P50 Pro, a mobile phone with a classic design, with a 6.6-inch screen and a particular camera configuration. This provides two circles in which the various sensors are inserted, capable of bringing the so-called Dual Matrix Camera to benefit from the latest imaging technologies from Huawei. The processor is the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The format of the P50 Pocket is certainly more particular, a clamshell model that winks at fashion.

When closed, it has the same two concentric circles as the P50 Pro. In the upper one there is a screen on which to view notifications and perform quick operations, in the second instead the triple camera with LED flash is inserted. Both models run on Emui 12, Huawei’s interface based on the basic version of Android, without Google apps.

No HarmonyOS therefore, the proprietary operating system currently present only on the company’s latest smartwatches and tablets. The P50 Pro starts at a price of 1,199 euros while the Pocket from 1,599 euros. For both of them, Huawei offers free accessories and an extended warranty within the first year of purchase.