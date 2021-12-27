Smartphone, in the future of Samsung an “origami” folding – Hi-tech

(ANSA) – MILAN, DEC 27 – A new patent obtained by Samsung shows how the Korean giant’s next folding smartphone could be. As found on the LetsGoDigital website, the document highlights the design of a device with three panels that combine to form a single screen the size of a tablet. The folding mechanism would be in the shape of a Z, thus giving life to a real hi-tech origami. The letter Z distinguishes Samsung’s range of foldables, currently on the market with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. In September, during the iMid 2021 event, Samsung had unveiled the prototype of a three-part folding screen , called Flex In & Out.



In the documentation released by LetsGoDigital, we note how the phone will use two distinct hinges. These divide the entire surface into three equal parts, so as to use the smartphone in as many ways: single, double, or “tri-fold” jargon. The only difference is in the orientation of the opening. In fact, the third panel is not closed like a book, as on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but folded outwards, with the same mechanism as Huawei’s Mate X.



“The user will have a large tablet-sized display in their hands in the open position, allowing them to work more effectively,” explained LetsGoDigital. By presenting a triple structure, the device, when folded, will be thicker than a Fold Z3, and with a heavier weight, characteristics that will not meet the favor of the average user, who is looking for more manageable devices, in line with what Samsung itself created with the Z Flip 3 clamshell phone. As this is a patent, the feasibility of the model remains uncertain but is an indication of the company’s willingness to experiment with new innovative mobile solutions. (HANDLE).

