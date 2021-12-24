Smartphone is a boom in folding, even Honor on the run – Hi-tech

Foldable-screen smartphones aim to be among the market leaders next year. The confirmation comes from China, where the main telephony brands are preparing to launch their iterations of “foldable” phones in the country. If a few days ago, Oppo had removed the veil from its Find N, and some online photos showed Huawei’s clamshell model, called P50 Pocket, today it’s up to Honor and its Magic V. An image shared on Weibo and Twitter profiles of the company, which split from Huawei in 2020, unveils the design of the device, which benefits from a central hinge between the two halves of the display. Weibo’s post states that “the foldable flagship is about to be released,” although no sales date or pricing has been announced yet.

Few surprises from the design point of view, with the photo showing a livery that incorporates the same opening mechanism of the Samsung Galaxy Fold Z3, like a book. Again the social post underlines that Honor Magic V will be a flagship product, leaving us to hypothesize the integration of top-level hardware, such as the latest Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the same one that the next top models should benefit from. range of OnePlus and Samsung. However, the continuing shortage of chips raises big questions about the actual availability of processors, mainly for the mobile phone sector. According to a recent tip from the 9To5Mac website, Apple has already lost six billion dollars due to the crisis. The Cupertino company would have cut the production of iPads to guarantee more components for the iPhone, avoiding a decrease in stocks close to the holidays.