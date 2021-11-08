smartphone review with 4 days of autonomy

That of “battery phone“It is a category of its own in the world of smartphones, where the features that matter are not absolute performance, nor the cameras, nor the large memory to store files, photos and videos. But not the only one. battery, as one might believe by looking at the name alone. Battery phones must yes last a long time between charges, but they must also offer a certain experience to a certain type of user.









A user who is looking, first of all, for a phone to zero thoughts: it must be simple to use, immediate and must not create problems otherwise it would have bet on another product. Then look for a smartphone that lasts a lot with the apps you use most, which usually are YouTube, those for it streaming, those of mail and for i social and those for the basic productivity. Then the battery phone must last a long time on call, which is the main activity that will be carried out with such a phone. Finally, a battery phone must cost little because it is taken for granted that to have such a high autonomy the only real component on which the manufacturer has spent so much is the battery. The French manufacturer Wiko has a good tradition in terms of battery phones and telephones “full battery“and his proposal for 2021 was mainly focused on Wiko Power U30. According to Wiko this smartphone will allow us to do just that two refills per week, thanks to an autonomy of 4 days. Is it really so? We have tried it for you.

Wiko Power U30: technical characteristics

The Wiko Power U30 spec sheet revolves around the chip MediaTek Helio G35, an eight-core SoC with a maximum frequency of 2.3 GHz, flanked by 4 GB of RAM And 64GB of ROM expandable with microSD. It is a platform 4G low performance, optimized especially to consume little and, together with the battery well 6,000 mAh (with 15W charging), is the basis of the excellent autonomy of this smartphone.

High autonomy despite the display really be great: well 6.8 in, with HD + resolution (720 × 1,600 pixels) and 20.5: 9 format (in practice it is very stretched). This screen configuration goes hand in hand with the battery: since the accumulator is very large, the French manufacturer took advantage of it to offer the user a decidedly display oversize.

The resolution is certainly not very high, but our test showed that it still allows a good view of multimedia content thanks to the good type panel IPS LCD. Rather, if there is a note to be made, it is that the screen it is not very bright. But this helps save battery, so it’s tolerable.

The vision of multimedia content, however, is somewhat sacrificed by mono audio. Even here, however, it can be solved with the use of wired headphones (there is the 3.5 mm jack and a pair of very cheap headphones for free) or Bluetooth.

The cameras rear are three: a main 13 MP, a 2 MP for the Bokeh effect (portraits with the background blurred) and a “AI target“for the enhancement of images thanks to artificial intelligence front camera it is 8 MP, inserted in a central drop notch.

Noteworthy is the lack of NFC chip, so the Wiko Power U30 cannot be used for contactless digital payments.

Wiko Power U30: how is it going

Don’t expect great performance from this smartphone, which has been designed to offer great autonomy. The fluidity of the interface, the opening times of the apps, the possibility of gaming are definitely far from the 2021 mid-range products. Products which, however, are based on much more powerful, much more expensive and consumption hardware platforms taller.

Wiko Power U30, also thanks to Android 11 in almost version “stock“and without major customizations on the part of the manufacturer, it still offers asatisfactory user experience for the user who is not looking for high performance but only basic functions. We would have liked, in this regard, the presence of the NFC chip and the absence of many useless apps pre-installed on your phone, which we recommend uninstalling immediately after turning on your smartphone for the first time.

Don’t expect big photos either, because the photo compartment of this phone is only enough for classic point and shoot photos, with good ambient light, but goes into crisis if we ask him for shots in difficult lighting conditions.

Otherwise Wiko Power U30 is a good product “from the sofa“: The big screen advises us to use it for the Relax and the watching movies and TV series on Netflix, Disney + or other platforms, for videos of YouTube and for i social. From this point of view the hardware platform is more than sufficient and the huge battery allows us several hours of viewing before you need to charge your phone.

Once these limitations are considered, in everyday use the Wiko Power U30 is a good phone for a number of users far beyond what could be used. However, it should be considered that it is a very large phone and, consequently, quite heavy: 214 grams. It fits into the pocket of a wide trousers without major problems, in that of a tight jeans it can be uncomfortable after a few hours.

But let’s get to the heart of the Wiko proposal: one smartphone that lasts 4 days between charges. Is this true or is it just marketing? The answer is “it’s not true but I believe it“: With an intense use of days they do it without problems 2 full, with moderate use they are made 3, with minimal use they make it 4. Everything is up to the user and the the way he uses his smartphoneHowever, it is clear that this phone will make happy those who put autonomy above all else.

Wiko Power U30: how much does it cost

One of the features that a battery phone cannot miss, as already mentioned, is a very aggressive price. Wiko Power U30, from this point of view, does not disappoint with a list price of 159.99 euros on the manufacturer’s official website. Alternatively, it is possible to buy it with a few euros more also on Amazon, from third-party sellers.

