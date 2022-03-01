Smartphone: Should you copy the text of a book? So you can pass it to Word using your cell phone’s camera | Android | iPhone | Tricks | Technology

People who usually transcribe one or several paragraphs of a book, usually take a long time to do so. If you are one of them, you will be glad to know that there is a secret trick that will allow you to use your smartphone, be it Android or iOS, to copy any text which you can then paste into Microsoft Word or other similar program. Would you like to know how? Here we are going to teach you.

Unlike other similar tricks, which require the installation of applications developed by third parties, this time you will not have to download any programs, since the required software comes from the factory, as long as you have an Android phone. In case you have an iPhone or another device created by Manzanayou will need to download Google Docs and Google Drive from the App Store.

YOU CAN SEE: Do you know what the little hole at the top of your cell phone is for?

How to extract text from an image?

1. Open your cell phone camera and start taking pictures of the pages of the book. Make sure the image is well focused

2. Sign in to google drive and upload all the images. This will take time, depending on your internet connection and the weight of those files

3. Once all the images have been uploaded, enter the application Google Docs

4. The images you uploaded to google drivejust enter any of them and the application will show the text of the photo

5. Finally, it only remains to select it, copy it and paste it into a program like Microsoft Word.

This trick not only works on cell phones, but also on computers. so go to google drive from your PC and, instead of opening the images in the traditional way, choose open with and select Google document.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: how to send audios to your friends with the voice of Vegeta, from Dragon Ball Super?

How to clean the speakers of your smartphone if water fell on them?

One of the most serious problems that can happen with a smartphone —as with any other device—is the presence of liquids such as Water inside him. Although there are cases in which the damage is already irreparable, many others can be solved by something as simple as software from the Android store.

can one apps clean the water of your Android cell phone or iPhone? The answer is it depends and it varies according to the result we want to obtain. One of the most common damages caused by liquids in smartphones is the malfunction of speakers.

YOU CAN SEE: MWC 2022: Oppo presents its new 240W charger that charges a phone in 9 minutes

How to know if your smartphone will no longer receive Android updates?

The operating system of GoogleAndroid, launches constant updates to add interesting functions that allow the user to make better use of his smartphone; however, not all phones receive it. For this reason, we show you how you can know if your mobile will have new versions of the OS.

Android 11 is the next edition of the operating system that will reach an interesting group of smartphones, through an update as well as natively. Even though Google has not published an official list with all phone brands, there are some very reliable indicators that will answer it.

YOU CAN SEE: Could Russians run out of iPhone sales? Ukraine asks Apple to ban services and products in Russia

Why is it not suitable to charge your smartphone in your bed?

The smartphone is an important element today, as many people use it to communicate with family and friends; In addition, it can also become a platform to view multimedia content or even send emails or other tasks. However, this also generates bad habits in users who do not part with their phone.

Being a modern device, it accompanies us at all times, even when we sleep. For this reason, people often make the mistake of charging the smartphone on the bed, without knowing the danger to which they are exposing themselves.