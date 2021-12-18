Smartphone starting from 29.99 euros at Christmas!

WINDTRE also to Christmas he thinks about his customers and actually offers them the option to buy one smartphone paying only the advance without paying monthly installments.

WINDTRE: Smartphone on sale at Christmas!

The devices are available for the customers of the operator born from the union of the Wind and H3G brands with a promo Voice and Data for at least 6 months. Smartphones are available for purchase starting from 29.99 euros.

Specifically, we find the Samsung Galaxy A12 128GB, lo Xiaomi Redmi 10 128GB and theOPPO A54s available in advance of 99.99 euros.

Alternatively, with 10 euros less of entry fee we find instead the versions from 64GB of the Samsung Galaxy A12 he was born in Redmi 10.

Choosing instead to just match € 69.99 initial, theOPPO A16s, the TCL 20R 5G and the I live Y21.

In addition to these three models it is possible to buy for only € 59.99 entry fee the Samsung Galaxy A03s, the TCL 20 SE just 39.99 euros and it ZTE Blade A51 to less than 30 euros.

The installments are completely reset but the SIM must be kept active for 24 months.

Costs and more

Purchasing one of these devices at a discounted price incurs an initial installment fee of € 4.99 one-off. This initiative is valid until January 17, 2022, while stocks last in WINDTRE stores.

