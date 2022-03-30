Smartphone: under what name or nickname did your friends save you on their phone? So you can find out | Android | iPhone | getcontact | Technology

Easy to learn. If you own a smartphone, be Android or iPhone, surely you have noticed that, when creating a new contact in your agenda, you have the possibility to select the name or nickname with which you want to record that person. If you are curious to know how you appear on your friends’ phone, this trick will be very helpful.

According to Caracol, there is a free application called Getcontact that allows users to resolve this question quickly and easily. The only problem is that they will not know the identity of the person who gave them that name or nickname. Currently, this software is available on the Play Store and App Store.

How is Getcontact used?

1. After installing the app, you will need to create an account.

2. To register you will have to put your name and an email.

3. In the option ‘verify your identity’ you will have to select ‘through SMS’.

4. You will receive a text message with a security code, which you must use to activate your Getcontact account.

5. Now enter the application from your Android or iPhone and go down to the ‘My labels’ section.

6. There will appear a list of names that your friends used to save you on their smartphone.

7. It is worth noting that the names that appear only belong to contacts who have installed Getcontact on their smartphone.

In the ‘My tags’ section you will see how they saved you. Photo: The Republic

Another of the most important functions of this application is that it has a caller ID. In this way, you will be able to know who is calling you without having to answer, it is even possible to block SPAM numbers or those annoying unknown calls.

Other smartphone news

Why do new smartphones no longer have a headphone jack?

Technology is constantly changing, from time to time some features are disappearing in smartphones. The removable batteries, the FM radio, the start button and now the input for headphones or audio jack that we no longer see in the new mobiles.

Phone manufacturers have come a long way in developing devices that can withstand different types of situations, so they have considered that possible weak points must be eliminated. In this sense, the mini jack port is very sensitive to water, since liquid can freely pass through it, causing damage to the smartphone.

How to turn your smartphone into a metal detector? Here we show it to you

A big surprise came to Android users, after discovering that most smartphones that work with the operating system developed by Google have an option that allows them to detect metals, however, it is disabled.

According to andro4all, a portal specialized in technology, all Android smartphones come with a magnetometer, that is, a sensor capable of detecting and measuring electromagnetic fields. Thanks to this, your phone can become a metal detector.

Tips to clean and disinfect your phone easily and safely

Currently a smartphone, whether iOS or Android, is an essential element in the daily life of millions of people, who use it to distract themselves or work during this coronavirus quarantine. This makes the hygiene of this equipment important to avoid any type of disease. Learn the types and tips to clean and disinfect your phone safely.

Many of us have an Android or iOS smartphone, which has become our perfect ally during this coronavirus quarantine. For this reason, it is advisable to maintain the hygiene of our phone in order to avoid some type of disease. Know these simple tips to clean and disinfect your equipment properly.

Why will the notch be completely removed on phones?

Although, at the time, the notch It appeared as a great solution to house the selfie camera of phones, the advancement of technology and new trends have caused this feature to lose space.

The notch It appeared in the form of an elongated tab located at the top of the mobile, but later its size was reduced, being replaced by a front camera in the form of a drop of water. Currently, most manufacturers use a small hole in the screen that is in the center or in the upper left corner of the device.

For their part, other phone companies have opted for retractable cameras to eliminate the notch completely, however, this technology has not convinced at all. Given this, Xiaomi, OPPO and ZTEsince 2019, they have been working on the development of the under-screen camera that has been officially shown and that, without a doubt, will be the new trend in 2021 by achieving the long-awaited all-screen smartphone.