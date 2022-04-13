Smartphone: what are the advantages and disadvantages of hydrogel protectors? | Android | iPhone | Technology

If you have a smartphone, be Android either iPhoneyou know that the most sensitive part of the telephone is his screen. Currently, changing this component can cost a good sum of money, for this reason, many users prefer to take care of their devices with screen protectors. Although the most used are those made of tempered glass and plastic, the truth is that there is one that has become popular on social networks, we refer to the hydrogel protectors. How good are they? Here we are going to tell you its advantages and disadvantages.

As detailed by AndroidPhoria, a portal specialized in technology, hydrogel protectors have their positive and negative points. One of its main features is that you can use it on any smartphone model, regardless of whether the screen has curved edges. Below you can learn more about them.

What are the advantages of hydrogel protectors?

The hydrogel protectorsUnlike those made of plastic or tempered glass, they have the peculiarity that they can ‘self-regenerate’ after small impacts or blows. In other words, if you had a slight scratch caused by a fall, after 24 or 48 hours it will have disappeared or will be almost imperceptible.

Hydrogel protectors tend to withstand more falls, since they absorb the power of the impact and prevent it from doing permanent damage to the screen of your cell phone. Finally, it is worth noting that it is a much thinner layer than glass, so it will not thicken your Android either iPhone.

What are the disadvantages of hydrogel protectors?

According to the publication, one of the most common problems with hydrogel protectors is that they can lift if they have not been placed correctly, especially on cell phones that have curved edges. Similarly, they tend to get very dirty with your fingerprints, so you will have to clean it constantly.

Finally, when it comes to touch, it will depend a lot on the person. When you touch it with your fingernail it will look like you have a rubbery surface; however, when you touch a hydrogel protector with your fingertips, it will feel like you are touching glass.

