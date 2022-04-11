Technology

Smartphone: why do phones no longer include a charger or headphones in the box? | Android | iPhone | | Technology

Photo of Zach Zach5 hours ago
0 28 4 minutes read

When we buy a cell phone, the charging adapter and headphones no longer come in the box. Currently, when you buy a iPhone 13, iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S22 You will be able to realize that only the cell phone and the charging cable come. There is more than one reason for manufacturers’ decision to remove these accessories from device packaging. Which are? Here we tell you.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach5 hours ago
0 28 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Red week, losses of up to 50% and only one surviving cryptocurrency: Monero

8 mins ago

Axie Infinity sees no “signs of buyers” and AXS price is already down 30% in two weeks

21 mins ago

Bitcoin Continues to Fall as Former BitMEX CEO Gives $30,000 Per BTC Price Target for June

33 mins ago

Bitcoin weakens as it approaches $40,000, what’s going on?

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button