Smartphone: why do phones no longer include a charger or headphones in the box? | Android | iPhone | | Technology

When we buy a cell phone, the charging adapter and headphones no longer come in the box. Currently, when you buy a iPhone 13, iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S22 You will be able to realize that only the cell phone and the charging cable come. There is more than one reason for manufacturers’ decision to remove these accessories from device packaging. Which are? Here we tell you.

The first manufacturer of smart phones in making this decision was Apple, who was soon followed in the footsteps by the Chinese brand Xiaomi and later Samsung with the most recent Galaxy S. But, what is the reason for this decision that is not to the liking of users?

Costs reduction

One of the main reasons to remove the charger and headphones from the box of the devices is the cost reduction that should be reflected in the prices of the devices. smartphones. In this way, a smaller package means less logistics costs for companies, since they will be able to transport more of these products.

On paper, it could also be a way to save money if brands were able to subtract the cost of the charger from the price of the phone, but this has not been the case. The disappearance of the charger from the premium mobile box of the year has not been accompanied by price reductions.

Environmental care

The fact that the box smartphone is smaller it will pollute less, therefore, we will use less paper. When Samsung decided to remove the charger from their phones Galaxy S21indicated that they were able to realize that more and more users are reusing the accessories they already have and making sustainable decisions in their daily lives to promote better recycling habits.

Also, phasing out charger and headphone plugs from the box of our devices help address sustainable consumption issues. The goal is to limit the number of unused chargers that accumulate in homes.

business reasons

The removal of headphones and chargers from the box of smartphones it also boosts revenue for tech manufacturers that offer multiple models of wireless headphones. At Apple we have the AirPods, Galaxy Buds at Samsung and FreeBuds in Huawei. The same goes for the chargers that are already sold by each of the mentioned brands.

Why should you put your smartphone in ‘airplane mode’ during flights?

Nikita Schmidt, who works as a pilot in a private company, revealed the real reasons why passengers have to put their smartphones in airplane mode on a mandatory basis.

“You have probably heard a very annoying sound coming from the audio system that occasionally occurs when a cell phone is nearby. The radio emission of a smartphone can be very strong, up to 8W”, added the pilot.

According to the publication, if several passengers begin to use their smartphones inconsiderately inside the plane, a very annoying noise begins to be heard on the radio that annoys the pilots and air traffic controllers.

How to clean the speakers of your smartphone if water fell on them?

One of the most serious problems that can happen with a smartphone —as well as with any other device— is the presence of liquids such as water inside it. Although there are cases in which the damage is already irreparable, many others can be solved by something as simple as software from the Android store.

Can an app clean the water on your Android or iPhone cell phone? The answer is it depends and it varies according to the result we want to obtain. One of the most common damages caused by liquids in smartphones is the malfunction of the speakers.

What do the letters E, H+, 3G, 4G and 5G mean on my phone?

Whether you have an Android smartphone or an iPhone, almost all users have wondered what those curious letters at the top mean: E, H+, 3G, 4G and 5G. If you noticed them and never got an answer, look no further, here we will detail everything.

In this sense, you should know that each letter that appears accompanied by the coverage symbol of our phones indicates what type of mobile network you are connected to. These will offer very different speeds that can overload your user experience and, above all, your browsing experience.

How to know if your smartphone will no longer receive Android updates?

Google’s operating system, Android, launches constant updates to add interesting functions that allow the user to make better use of their smartphone; however, not all phones receive it. For this reason, we show you how you can know if your mobile will have new versions of the OS.

Android 11 is the next edition of the operating system that will reach an interesting group of smartphones, through an update as well as natively. Although Google has not published an official list with all phone brands, there are some very reliable indicators that will answer it.