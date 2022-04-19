Technology

Smartphone: why do you sometimes feel your cell phone vibrating, but nothing really happened? | Technology

Photo of Zach Zach8 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read

If you have an Android phone or iOS, surely you will feel identified with this case: you are resting and suddenly you feel that your smartphone vibrated. You check the screen thinking it’s a notification from some app like WhatsApp, but you get a big surprise to see that nothing happened. What really happened? Here an explanation.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach8 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Tesla autopilot triggers alarm in the US after disasters and deaths

2 hours ago

How to prevent AI from aggravating inequalities, by Ramón López de Mántaras

3 hours ago

Green bitcoin mining: is it possible?

3 hours ago

China’s chip production falls affected by lockdowns

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button