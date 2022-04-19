Smartphone: why do you sometimes feel your cell phone vibrating, but nothing really happened? | Technology

If you have an Android phone or iOS, surely you will feel identified with this case: you are resting and suddenly you feel that your smartphone vibrated. You check the screen thinking it’s a notification from some app like WhatsApp, but you get a big surprise to see that nothing happened. What really happened? Here an explanation.

As detailed by La Tercera, this sensation has been baptized by the scientific community as the ‘phantom vibration syndrome’. Currently, it is being investigated by many experts, one of them is Dr. Robert Rosenberger, who works at the Georgia Institute of Technology (GIT).

According to the specialist, who studies the impact of technology on our behavior, detecting a vibrating cell phone has become a habit for human beings. For this reason, the slightest movement or the feeling that the clothes move, could be misinterpreted.

“If you’re used to your glasses and they almost become a part of you, sometimes you can forget you’re even wearing them. The phone in your pocket is something similar. Through bodily habit, the phone becomes part of one and the mind is trained to perceive the vibrations of an incoming call or an SMS. It is precisely for this reason that it is very easy to misperceive other similar sensations, ”she maintained.

On the other hand, a study carried out on a group of students in the United States revealed that 89% had felt these phantom vibrations at least once every two weeks. According to the report, these false alerts are not annoying for those who suffer from them; however, there are certain exceptions.

For Evelyn Benavides, neurologist at Clínica Universidad de los Andes, this situation is usually experienced by people who are in a state of alert or concern, for that reason, they react before the slightest change. Quite the opposite of those who are carefree or busy doing something else.

“Many times the cell phone rings and it seems that it rings again, but it has to do with a change in the brain. If we think that someone has to call us and we are worried about it, we will feel that the cell phone vibrates or rings, even if it is not doing so. This happens because our brain is waiting for something like this to happen, ”he explained to La Tercera.