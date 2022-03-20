Smartphone: why shouldn’t you use alcohol or toilet paper to clean your cell phone screen? | Android | iPhone | Tricks | Technology

One of the most common problems in Android phones or in a iPhone is that the screen tends to get dirty very easily, especially with our own Fingerprints. However, mistakenly, most people resort to several Cleaning productswithout knowing that using them can be harmful to our mobile. How to clean the screen of our smartphone properly? Here we explain some tips that will be of great help to you.

According to Parenthesis, a portal specialized in technology, many people make the mistake of using liquids such as alcohol, glass cleaners or ammonia to clean the screen of their smartphones, believing that it will not bring consequences; however, they are very wrong.

According to the publication, these products commonly used in cell phone cleaning can end up damaging the anti-reflective coating of the screen, which will cause, over time, the images to not look very good and lose a lot of sharpness.

Another very common mistake that people make when cleaning the screen of their smartphones is to use toilet paper, disposable towels, since these usually leave lint on the surface. It is also recommended that you avoid using kitchen rags, your own clothes, among other cloths.

How to properly clean the screen of your smartphone?

The best way to clean the screen of your cell phone is using a microfiber cloth, which is made of an extremely soft fabric that will not damage or scratch the panel of the device. Although you can use it dry, you can also moisten it with some products.

The most recommended are screen cleaners, which are products that have special ingredients that do not damage the surface and prevent dust from sticking easily. In case you do not get it, you can also use a little distilled water

Keep in mind that these liquids are not poured directly on the cell phone screen, but you must use them to slightly moisten the cloth, which you must gently rub over the surface. When you’re done, use the dry part to remove any residual water.

How to clean the speakers of your smartphone if water fell on them?

One of the most serious problems that can happen with a smartphone —as with any other device—is the presence of liquids such as Water inside him. Although there are cases in which the damage is already irreparable, many others can be solved by something as simple as software from the Android store.

can one apps clean the water of your Android cell phone or iPhone? The answer is it depends and it varies according to the result we want to obtain. One of the most common damages caused by liquids in smartphones is the malfunction of speakers.

How to know if your smartphone will no longer receive Android updates?

The operating system of GoogleAndroid, launches constant updates to add interesting functions that allow the user to make better use of his smartphone; however, not all phones receive it. For this reason, we show you how you can know if your mobile will have new versions of the OS.

Android 11 is the next edition of the operating system that will reach an interesting group of smartphones, through an update as well as natively. Even though Google has not published an official list with all phone brands, there are some very reliable indicators that will answer it.

Why is it not suitable to charge your smartphone in your bed?

The smartphone is an important element today, as many people use it to communicate with family and friends; In addition, it can also become a platform to view multimedia content or even send emails or other tasks. However, this also generates bad habits in users who do not part with their phone.

Being a modern device, it accompanies us at all times, even when we sleep. For this reason, people often make the mistake of charging the smartphone on the bed, without knowing the danger to which they are exposing themselves.

Tips to clean and disinfect your phone easily and safely

Currently a smartphone, whether iOS or Android, is an essential element in the daily life of millions of people, who use it to distract themselves or work during this coronavirus quarantine. This makes the hygiene of this equipment important to avoid any type of disease. Learn the types and tips to clean and disinfect your phone safely.

Many of us have an Android or iOS smartphone, which has become our perfect ally during this coronavirus quarantine. For this reason, it is advisable to maintain the hygiene of our phone in order to avoid some type of disease. Know these simple tips to clean and disinfect your equipment properly.

Why do new smartphones no longer have a headphone jack?

Technology is constantly changing, from time to time some features are disappearing in smartphones. The removable batteries, the FM radio, the start button and now the input for headphones or audio jack that we no longer see in the new mobiles.

Phone manufacturers have come a long way in developing devices that can withstand different types of situations, so they have considered that possible weak points must be eliminated. In this sense, the mini jack port is very sensitive to water, since the liquid can freely pass through it, causing damage to the smartphone.

