Smartphone: why you should not leave a fixed image on your cell phone for a long time? | Android | iPhone | Burn-in effect | Technology

Smartphones that have OLED or AMOLED screens provide excellent image quality; however, you must be very careful when using them, since leaving a fixed image for too long could cause the screen to suffer from an annoying shadow that is often called ghost effect either burn in. Why does it originate?

As detailed by NexTpit, although this problem is very common in phones with screens OLED Y AMOLEDthe truth is that LCD screens can also be sensitive to a part being ‘burned’ (permanently), due to prolonged exposure of an image.

This problem is usually seen, more frequently, in the lower part of the cell phone screen, where the three navigation buttons are usually located. To prevent these from being marked as a shadow, some manufacturers choose to add gesture navigation.

not only the navigation buttons usually cause this problem, icons or frequently used apps can also be marked and an annoying shadow will be seen, even if you have already closed them. Is there any way to fix it? The answer is no, but it can be prevented.

According to the publication, the first recommendation is not to leave a fixed image for a long period of time. To do this, you will have to turn on auto power off of the screen, preferably after 30 seconds, if you consider it too soon, you can choose 1 minute.

Another recommendation is enable auto brightness on your phone to increase (or decrease) depending on where you are. That is, if you are in a dark place, it will lower its intensity, but if you are outdoors, the brightness will increase so that you can see the images better.

How to clean the speakers of your smartphone if water fell on them?

One of the most serious problems that can happen with a smartphone —as with any other device—is the presence of liquids such as Water inside him. Although there are cases in which the damage is already irreparable, many others can be solved by something as simple as software from the Android store.

can one apps clean the water of your Android cell phone or iPhone? The answer is it depends and it varies according to the result we want to obtain. One of the most common damages caused by liquids in smartphones is the malfunction of speakers.

How to know if your smartphone will no longer receive Android updates?

The operating system of GoogleAndroid, launches constant updates to add interesting functions that allow the user to make better use of his smartphone; however, not all phones receive it. For this reason, we show you how you can know if your mobile will have new versions of the OS.

Android 11 is the next edition of the operating system that will reach an interesting group of smartphones, through an update as well as natively. Although Google has not published an official list with all phone brands, there are some very reliable indicators that will answer it.

Why is it not suitable to charge your smartphone in your bed?

The smartphone is an important element today, as many people use it to communicate with family and friends; In addition, it can also become a platform to view multimedia content or even send emails or other tasks. However, this also generates bad habits in users who do not part with their phone.

Being a modern device, it accompanies us at all times, even when we sleep. For this reason, people often make the mistake of charging the smartphone on the bed, without knowing the danger to which they are exposing themselves.