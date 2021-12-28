Smart’s urban electric SUV, we imagine the production version

Smart wants to grow and as we all know is working to bring to debut an electric SUV . Smart Concept # 1 made its debut at the Munich Motor Show 2021, a concept car that anticipates the shapes of the new model. An interesting car that rests on the platform developed by the Geely Group (SEA) . Daimler, on the other hand, took care of the design and interior design. The definitive model will be presented in the course of 2022 and should not differ too much from the concept shown in September 2021. Starting from what was seen at the Show and from what the car manufacturer said, we tried to imagine what the production model of Smart’s electric SUV will be like. . The result it is in the rendering that you can see .

The biggest differences from the concept car concern the presence of a central pillar and doors that open in a “traditional” way. The prototype seen at the show, on the other hand, featured rear doors that opened against the wind. The headlights appear slightly larger. The side mirrors are also larger to comply with current regulations.

Smart’s electric SUV will be compact with a length of 4.29 meters. However, thanks to the platform specifically dedicated to electric cars, it will be able to count on a wheelbase (2.75 meters). This will allow you to have a lot of space on board for the benefit of comfort. Therefore, compact external dimensions but internal space for passengers. And speaking of the cockpit, there will be no lack of technology thanks to a large central touch screen which is very reminiscent of the one present on the Tesla Model 3.

The precise powertrain details have not yet been communicated but there is talk of an autonomy of 430-440 km thanks to a battery of about 70 kWh. The drive will be rear as there will be only one electric motor. It seems that Smart’s electric SUV can be offered in several versions with engines of different powers and with different battery capacities. These are details that we will discover anyway at the time of the official debut.