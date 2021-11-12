Smartwatch at € 7 on Amazon: very few pieces available

A tech whim that you can take off almost for free: this is how it must be understood smartwatch, now discounted at about € 7 on Amazon. A basic range wearable, but complete, which has everything you can need: from notifications, to sport, passing through health. Put it in the cart and – before completing the order – apply the code “I4XUGW8B”. Shipping is absolutely free.

Almost free smartwatch on Amazon

A wearable that doesn’t aim to be top of the class, of course. However, it meets the needs of those looking for a device that, even if basic, has everything they need. For example, receive and read from the wrist all notifications received on the smartphone to which you have connected it in Bluetooth. Super practical, especially if you are on the go or at work.

In an instant, you also check your heart rate and estimate it blood pressure. Again, by leaving it on your wrist at night you can measure the quality of your night’s rest.

Of course, this device also has the typical calling from activity tracker. Use it while you train to check calories burned, steps and distance traveled: parameters that you can monitor even in everyday life.

In short, to this smartwatch – basically – nothing is missing, not even a ridiculous price. To get it for just around € 7, you just have to put it in the cart and – before completing the order – insert the code “I4XUGW8B”. Shipping is absolutely free, but be quick: stocks are running out very quickly.