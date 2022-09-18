Smartwatches | At your fingertips: health and wellness in smart watches | TRENDS

The pandemic has changed the habits and priorities of consumers and one of the topics of special interest is health. For Mauricio Revollar, Public Relations Manager of Samsung Peru, as of COVID-19, society began to show greater concern for this category and also for acquiring healthier lifestyle habits and ensuring the quality of rest.

The wearableselectronic devices that are incorporated into clothing or the body, have found greater demand thanks to their functions focused on the user’s well-being.

According to a study by Canalys, smart bracelets have decreased their sales globally, but smartwatches are positioned as consumer favorites with a growth of 9.3% compared to the last quarter. Currently, it is the star product of the sector.

“The wearables market in Peru has grown more than 20%, but the watch segment has grown more than 60%. These are no longer used just to measure how many calories we burn, but to monitor health in real time.”, says Zamir Huamán, AloT Division Product Manager at Xiaomi Peru.

Devices

Ricardo Martiarena, Head of Fitbit Partner Sales Latam, maintains that consumers want to have the greatest number of tools to get to know their body and improve their habits, which may explain the preference for smartwatches about the bands, which has a more limited interface.

“As we have launched new products we have reached more users and, although initially the customers concerned about their health were older, now young people also make the issue a priority. And within health I highlight stress management”he points out.

Among the latest launches of the brand, the Sense 2 stands out, its most advanced smart watch focused on health. It’s about a wearables that, apart from tracking sleep and stress or sharing general metrics (calories burned or steps taken), controls the health of the users’ heart and shares the variability of heart rate and skin temperature.

“What we were looking for with this device was to measure stress and also offer the user options to control it, be it breathing methods or other tools”adds Martiarena.

think smart

Although these devices do not seek to replace a medical check-up, they do facilitate accessibility to figures that previously required a health professional, such as the measurement of oxygen or heart rate.

“An adjustment to the lifestyle of the new normality is sought: a sport mode that includes e-sports, a vibrating alert that alerts you if your blood oxygen levels are low or a notification that reminds you to take your active break in the middle of teleworking”Huaman points out.

It also highlights Samsung’s Galaxy Watch4, which accurately measures oxygen saturation during sleep and could be a tool for detecting obstructive sleep apnea. The development of these devices could help overcome the high cost and hospital requirements associated with traditional measurement tools.

THE DATA.

Multisystem. The consolidation of these devices gives rise to the development of a digital ecosystem. Huamán maintains that more and more consumers use a double device: the smart watch in his day to day and the band to train for a matter of comfort. On the other hand, Fitbit launched a subscription service and mobile application that allows users to delve into the statistics and progress of their wearables.