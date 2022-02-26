smartwatches, headphones, microSD cards, and a keyboard

AliExpress restarts its Super Offers campaign with new technological bargains.

One more weekend we return to the load with a new batch of offers from AliExpress. On this occasion, we have selected half a dozen tech products between 10 and 35 euros perfect to give away or to give us a last minute whim.

Two Amazfit smartwatches, a small selection of Samsung microSD cards, a pair of TWS gaming headphones, and a knockout-priced mechanical keyboard, all products with slashed prices which can go even lower thanks to the different coupons that AliExpress offers. In this way, if it is your first order on AliExpress you can benefit from prices even lower.

From 9 to 35 euros: 5 AliExpress mini-bargains

Lenovo LP6 TWS Earbuds. We start our compilation with these Lenovo headphones with gaming features and appearance. Beyond their striking black and green design, they stand out for their especially low latency, which is maintained in only 0.06 seconds. With one mode for music and one for gaming, your battery stretches to hours. 6 hours with a single charge in the case. They also include intelligent noise reduction on audio picked up by your microphone and convenient touch controls.

Amazfit Neo. It is a perfect union between the most advanced technology and the simplicity offered by its vintage design: the smart watch for people who don’t believe in smart watches. Discreet and simple, this Amazfit Neo has battery for a month and an interface very similar to what we could find in any analog clock. It is perfect for those users who want to track their physical activity without worrying about screens or useless features.

Amazfit Bip S Lite. If, on the other hand, you are looking for something a little more advanced (at least in appearance), the Amazfit Bip S Lite can also be a very good purchase. Broadly speaking, it is a kind of Mi Band vitaminizedworking as a simple smartwatch and at the same time loaded with utility functions. It is 100% customizable, its autonomy is 30 days, it has a screen with a very good level of brightness, it includes 8 sports modes and water resistance… And beware, because it costs just over 30 euros.

Metoo mechanical keyboard. Also with the same budget you can get one of the mechanical keyboards cheapest on the market, which comes by the way, with an interesting section of fully customizable LED lights.

Samsung EVO Plus microSD card. Finally, it is worth stopping at the collection of samsung microSD cards that AliExpress offers at a reduced price. And it is that for just €15.89 you have a Samsung EVO Plus card from 128GB of capacity, more than enough to store your music or your memories. Whatever card you buy, remember that they include a special adapter so you can use them not only on your mobile but also on a camera or PC.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!