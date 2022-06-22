smartwater Announces Zendaya As New Global Brand Ambassador

Premium Water Brand and Global Icon Launch Campaign to Celebrate “Keeping It Smart”

ATLANTA, June 22, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–smartwater is taking hydration to new heights this summer and today announces Zendaya as its newest global brand ambassador. A champion of artistry and originality, acclaimed actress and performer Zendaya is pioneering new ways to live a more purposeful life. As a global ambassador for smartwater, Zendaya will appear in a series of new brand advertising messages that celebrate those who are defining “smart” in their own terms and will support community water programs that will directly impact thousands of women.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Zendaya join smartwater as the newest face of our brand,” said Matrona Filippou, Global Category President, Hydration, Sports, Tea & Coffee, The Coca-Cola Company. “A global icon and cultural force, Zendaya isn’t afraid to stay true to herself, and that’s what makes her the perfect addition to the smartwater family.”

Created in partnership with VMLY&R and WPP/OpenX, the campaign creative will begin rolling out in the US on June 21 across television, audio, social and broadcast channels, followed by global markets. The campaign celebrates those who stay smart, whatever the choice, and aren’t afraid to break free from the constraints of convention.

“I am very excited to begin this new relationship with smartwater,” said Zendaya, global brand ambassador for smartwater. “We all know how important it is to stay hydrated and smartwater is my go-to source no matter what I’m doing during the day.”

As the face of the brand’s latest campaign, Zendaya will work with smartwater to support community water quality and improve access in several cities around the world, starting with Zendaya’s hometown of Oakland, California, by partnering with the Global Water Challenge (GWC), a coalition of leading organizations collaborating to achieve universal access to safe drinking water. In the US alone, 2.2 million people do not have water at home and 44 million Americans have water systems that are not working optimally.

Together, smartwater, GWC and Zendaya will launch smart solutions: global water challengewhich will invite local organizations to apply for grant funds for the Action Platform of women by the water from GWC that uplifts women and their communities through the power of access to clean water. These efforts build on more than a decade of investments in access to clean water around the world by The Coca-Cola Company, which have reached more than 18.5 million people since 2010. GWC’s work has shown that with access to clean water, people, especially women and girls, are healthier, safer, educated and employed.

“Our organization doesn’t work without the support of our purpose-driven partners, and we’re grateful to have smartwater and Zendaya to help ensure communities in need have more access to clean water,” says Monica Ellis, Executive Director of Global Water Challenge. “With smart solutions: global water challengewe will work specifically to address community access to water, improve and protect water quality, and opportunities for economic empowerment through water.”

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a solely beverage company, with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. The purpose of our company is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple brands worth billions of dollars in various beverage categories around the world. Our portfolio of sparkling beverage brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We are constantly transforming our product portfolio, from reducing sugar in our beverages to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact the lives of people, communities and the planet through replenishing water, recycling packaging, sustainable sourcing practices and reducing carbon emissions throughout our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities around the world. For more information, go to www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About The Global Water Challenge

The Global Water Challenge (GWC) is a coalition of leading organizations deploying expertise and networks to achieve universal access to safe and affordable drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in communities around the world. Since 2006, GWC has positively impacted more than 2 million people in Africa, the Americas and Asia with access to clean water, and its campaigns, tools, data and best practices reach millions more. In collaboration with multi-sector partners, GWC gets in on the action, catalysing financial resources and driving innovative programs for sustainable local solutions. GWC established the platform for women by the water to mobilize collective action in favor of access to clean water for every woman and her community. women by the water, which currently has a growing impact in 27 countries, contributes measurably to economic empowerment outcomes while raising awareness of this important issue. For more information, visit globalwaterchallenge.org.

